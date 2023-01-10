ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces More Than $2.9 Million in Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. “Safe, stable housing is an essential component for strong families,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This pilot...
wfirnews.com

Virginia Dems to Youngkin: not so fast on your budget proposals

Democratic lawmakers in Richmond say Governor Youngkin can make all the budget proposals he wants, but there are stark differences on how much of Virginia’s budget surplus should be spent — and how much should go into tax cuts. The Youngkin administration is forecasting a $3.6 billion budget surplus for the current fiscal year, and the governor proposes $1 billion in personal and corporate tax cuts. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
NBC 29 News

Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
ffxnow.com

Neighborhood Expert: Down payment assistance programs in Virginia

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. My post last week was about predictions for the real estate market this year.
Augusta Free Press

COVID-19 cases rise for second straight month in Virginia’s nursing homes

Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff nationwide increased sharply in December, while most residents and staff nationwide are still not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. In Virginia, cases increased and deaths remained about the same. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard,...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Ten Virginia Companies Expand into Global Markets through Commonwealth’s Trade Accelerator Program

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that 10 companies across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. VALET, which now has more than 350 graduated companies, assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.
Jake Wells

Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month

Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
NBC Washington

Virginia Employment Commission Faces 96K Appeals Backlog

Nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, Virginia continues working to climb out of a mountain of problems associated with its unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims, including a massive backlog with appeals cases. But the head of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said the agency has made a lot of headway.
Axios Richmond

Virginia sees biggest health insurance price drop in the country

Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Premiums for marketplace health plans dropped more in Virginia than any other state last year.What’s happening: The state, aided by federal grants, started covering a portion of insurers’ most expensive claims in a bid to lower prices.The 2021 policy change went into effect for the first time this enrollment period, which began Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15.By the numbers: Virginia went from having the 20th most expensive average premiums in the country to having the fifth lowest, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.The average monthly premium for a 40-year-old applicant on a silver plan dropped from $450 to $371, per the foundation.Before the plan went into effect, insurance companies had been planning to increase rates by an average of 2%, according to the State Corporation Commission, which regulates the insurance industry.
Fairfax Times

Proposed bill would provide sick leave to grocery, healthcare workers

Virginia Senator Scott Surovell (D-36) introduced a bill on Jan. 3 that would provide sick leave to grocery and healthcare workers. The bill, SB 352, requires employers to provide paid sick leave to health care providers and grocery store workers. Under current law, employers are only required to provide paid sick leave to certain home health workers. The bill removes requirements that workers work on average at least 20 hours per week or 90 hours per month to be eligible for paid sick leave.
basketballinsiders.com

Proposed Virginia amendment seeks to undo previous promotional change

Senator Jeremy S. McPike has introduced a bill in the Virginia Senate which seeks to undo prior legislation which does not allow operators to deduct any promotions when calculating adjusted gross revenue. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations. SB 1142 Sports betting; adjusted gross...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers

Virginia is one of the richest states in the nation in median household income, often among the top ten. State legislators, however, consistently fail to meet the funding standards set by the Virginia Board of Education for students in K-12 public schools.   We rank near the bottom in per-pupil spending for public education, at a […] The post Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
