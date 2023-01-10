Read full article on original website
Related
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
NBC12
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces More Than $2.9 Million in Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. “Safe, stable housing is an essential component for strong families,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This pilot...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation and ending of pandemic relief brings concerns about food insecurity in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
wfirnews.com
Virginia Dems to Youngkin: not so fast on your budget proposals
Democratic lawmakers in Richmond say Governor Youngkin can make all the budget proposals he wants, but there are stark differences on how much of Virginia’s budget surplus should be spent — and how much should go into tax cuts. The Youngkin administration is forecasting a $3.6 billion budget surplus for the current fiscal year, and the governor proposes $1 billion in personal and corporate tax cuts. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSET
Youngkin fights for more tax cuts and to cut ties with California's electric vehicle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Right outside his State Capitol office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sat down with 7News WJLA-TV for an interview the day after his State of the Commonwealth address. The interview took place in the room where Youngkin signed his first executive orders last year during his...
Virginia has a plan to help healthcare workers feel more supported and valued
Virginia is the first state in the country to implement a statewide initiative to support the emotional and mental wellbeing of healthcare workers.
Power to enforce health rules on landlords advances in new Virginia House bill
A proposal to expand localities' power to enforce health and safety standards against landlords passed its first hurdle Thursday, winning support from both tenants' advocates and industry groups.
NBC 29 News
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Down payment assistance programs in Virginia
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. My post last week was about predictions for the real estate market this year.
Augusta Free Press
COVID-19 cases rise for second straight month in Virginia’s nursing homes
Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff nationwide increased sharply in December, while most residents and staff nationwide are still not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. In Virginia, cases increased and deaths remained about the same. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard,...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Ten Virginia Companies Expand into Global Markets through Commonwealth’s Trade Accelerator Program
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that 10 companies across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. VALET, which now has more than 350 graduated companies, assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.
Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month
Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
NBC Washington
Virginia Employment Commission Faces 96K Appeals Backlog
Nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, Virginia continues working to climb out of a mountain of problems associated with its unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims, including a massive backlog with appeals cases. But the head of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said the agency has made a lot of headway.
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
Virginia sees biggest health insurance price drop in the country
Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Premiums for marketplace health plans dropped more in Virginia than any other state last year.What’s happening: The state, aided by federal grants, started covering a portion of insurers’ most expensive claims in a bid to lower prices.The 2021 policy change went into effect for the first time this enrollment period, which began Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15.By the numbers: Virginia went from having the 20th most expensive average premiums in the country to having the fifth lowest, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.The average monthly premium for a 40-year-old applicant on a silver plan dropped from $450 to $371, per the foundation.Before the plan went into effect, insurance companies had been planning to increase rates by an average of 2%, according to the State Corporation Commission, which regulates the insurance industry.
Fairfax Times
Proposed bill would provide sick leave to grocery, healthcare workers
Virginia Senator Scott Surovell (D-36) introduced a bill on Jan. 3 that would provide sick leave to grocery and healthcare workers. The bill, SB 352, requires employers to provide paid sick leave to health care providers and grocery store workers. Under current law, employers are only required to provide paid sick leave to certain home health workers. The bill removes requirements that workers work on average at least 20 hours per week or 90 hours per month to be eligible for paid sick leave.
Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average -- which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
basketballinsiders.com
Proposed Virginia amendment seeks to undo previous promotional change
Senator Jeremy S. McPike has introduced a bill in the Virginia Senate which seeks to undo prior legislation which does not allow operators to deduct any promotions when calculating adjusted gross revenue. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations. SB 1142 Sports betting; adjusted gross...
Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers
Virginia is one of the richest states in the nation in median household income, often among the top ten. State legislators, however, consistently fail to meet the funding standards set by the Virginia Board of Education for students in K-12 public schools. We rank near the bottom in per-pupil spending for public education, at a […] The post Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
