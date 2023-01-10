Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 63-56 win over No. 5-ranked Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday:. 1. The pride factor kicked in for this Kentucky team. You know they heard the rumblings and grumbling. You know they heard the question, the big question, the most puzzling question. They hear it on campus. Off campus. On social media. Off social media. From their friends. From their family. Certainly from themselves.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO