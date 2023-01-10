ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Track and Field Opens 2023 at Commodore Challenge in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Alabama track and field teams open the new year with a two-day stint at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. The Crimson Tide opens competition Friday and Saturday inside the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center with the men's pole vault opening things at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Alabama Gymnastics Travels to Arkansas to Open Conference Slate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 8 Alabama gymnastics team will open its Southeastern Conference schedule against the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks Friday night at 7:30 CT in Barnhill Arena. The contest will be the Crimson Tide's first road meet of the season. Alabama and Arkansas both won their season...
Alabama LB commit named to MaxPreps Junior All-America Team

Sterling Dixon was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America first team Wednesday. Dixon is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Mobile product is currently verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is the only Alabama commit to make the All-America team.
No. 4/4 Alabama Dominates Second Half in 84-69 Victory at No. 15/16 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 4/4 Alabama men's basketball team outscored No. 15/16 Arkansas by 15 points over the final 20 minutes of play to secure an impressive 84-69 road win in front of a sold-out crowd inside Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night. With the win, the Crimson Tide improves 14-2 on the year and 4-0 in the SEC, marking just the second time since 1987 that UA has won its first four games in league play (2021).
Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon

We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
Court Docs Detail Backseat Execution of Men Found Near Tuscaloosa Sunday

The two men found murdered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning were executed from the backseat of a moving vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by the Thread. As previously reported, homicide investigators spent all day and night Sunday working the case after the two victims, both 23-year-old men from the Montgomery area, were found dead a few miles apart in Fosters.
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen

Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has Closed

