Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rolltide.com
Alabama Swimming and Diving set to host Texas and Ohio State for a Two-Day Tri-Meet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama swimming and diving programs returns to action for its final home meet of the 2022-2023 season when it welcomes both Texas and Ohio State to the Alabama Aquatic Center. The two-day tri-meet will begin Friday at 2 p.m. CT and Saturday at 9 a.m. CT.
rolltide.com
Alabama Track and Field Opens 2023 at Commodore Challenge in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Alabama track and field teams open the new year with a two-day stint at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. The Crimson Tide opens competition Friday and Saturday inside the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center with the men's pole vault opening things at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
rolltide.com
Alabama Track and Field Mourns the Passing of Hall of Fame Head Coach John Mitchell
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Legendary Crimson Tide head track and field/cross country coach and Hall of Famer John Mitchell passed away recently. The Hall of Famer spent 17 years at the Capstone (1969-86) where he led the program to new heights. While in Tuscaloosa, Mitchell guided Alabama to the 1972...
rolltide.com
Alabama Gymnastics Travels to Arkansas to Open Conference Slate
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 8 Alabama gymnastics team will open its Southeastern Conference schedule against the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks Friday night at 7:30 CT in Barnhill Arena. The contest will be the Crimson Tide's first road meet of the season. Alabama and Arkansas both won their season...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB commit named to MaxPreps Junior All-America Team
Sterling Dixon was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America first team Wednesday. Dixon is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Mobile product is currently verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is the only Alabama commit to make the All-America team.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway passes at the age of 42
The eighth graders at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri are in mourning today. They have shut the door of a popular teacher’s classroom. It’s out of respect for their English teacher, a teacher they loved so much. Former Bama running back Ahmaad Galloway has died. School...
rolltide.com
No. 4/4 Alabama Dominates Second Half in 84-69 Victory at No. 15/16 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 4/4 Alabama men's basketball team outscored No. 15/16 Arkansas by 15 points over the final 20 minutes of play to secure an impressive 84-69 road win in front of a sold-out crowd inside Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night. With the win, the Crimson Tide improves 14-2 on the year and 4-0 in the SEC, marking just the second time since 1987 that UA has won its first four games in league play (2021).
Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon
We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
FOX Sports
Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
Birmingham mayor proposes funds for amphitheater, CrossPlex, Legion Field, Rickwood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin this week proposed a $26 million investment in new and existing city facilities, including $5 million as the city’s contribution for a planned new 9,000-seat, $50 million Uptown amphitheater at the site of the demolished Carraway hospital. The planned CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center, announced...
Vestavia Hills parent plans to withdraw student after ‘persistent’ bullying, racist abuse
For 83 days, Mary Beth Ford noticed a change in her son. She thought he had “found his tribe” at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, where he had a good group of friends and was active in sports. But since his first day of eighth grade in August, he started to act more withdrawn.
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
Court Docs Detail Backseat Execution of Men Found Near Tuscaloosa Sunday
The two men found murdered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning were executed from the backseat of a moving vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by the Thread. As previously reported, homicide investigators spent all day and night Sunday working the case after the two victims, both 23-year-old men from the Montgomery area, were found dead a few miles apart in Fosters.
Birmingham Hibbett Sports location duped out of more than $41,000, lawsuit claims
An October email ended up costing a Birmingham Hibbett Sports more than $41,000.
otmj.com
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen
Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
Tucson auto body shop leaves customers upset after closing
When you pay to get work on your car done, you expect the job to be finished. Two Tucsonans say they were left out of money and without the repairs.
Village Living
Hoover council OKs $120 million plan for constructing new I-459 interchange
The Hoover City Council tonight approved an agreement with the state outlining how a new Interstate 459 interchange will be built just south of the South Shades Crest road overpass, to be called Exit 9. The agreement still has to be signed by the Alabama Department of Transportation and Gov....
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has Closed
The great food chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain once said few things in life are better than the cheeseburger. An expertly prepared piece of meat topped with a slice of cheese, maybe a squirt from some condiments, and that’s all you need. He also said you can add to the cheeseburger, but that’s all you’re doing. You’re adding to it. It isn’t necessarily making it better. In the modern culinary world, there’s a fine line between gimmick food, and food that simply has too many things going on for its own good (and for anyone to truly enjoy). Ultimately, the patrons will decide if the food is good enough for return visits, or if they would rather go somewhere else for a simple, delicious cheeseburger. For one local Tucson restaurant, the crowd has spoken.
wvtm13.com
Suspect shot while allegedly stealing vehicle in Shelby County, said sheriff's office
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — One of two suspects was getting medical treatment after a shot was fired while allegedly stealing a vehicle in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were called to Phillips Drive in Vincent at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 to talk with a person who said two people took his vehicle during a robbery.
Comments / 0