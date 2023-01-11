ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma hires Emmett Jones to coach receivers, passing game

ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2Jtr_0kAIYsvF00

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.

Jones held the same positions at Texas Tech this past season. The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime on Nov. 26 after rolling up 599 yards of offense, including 436 yards passing. Texas Tech led the Big 12 and ranked 12th nationally in passing offense (302.0 yards per game) and 13th nationally in yards passing (3,926).

Before his season at Texas Tech, Jones was wide receivers coach at Kansas for three years and was passing game coordinator his final two years there. He was Kansas' interim coach in the spring of 2021 before coach Lance Leipold was hired.

Jones fills the receivers coach role vacated when Cale Gundy stepped down in August. Gundy had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, but the school said he uttered a "racially charged word" multiple times during a film session.

Offensive analyst L'Damian Washington had been interim receivers coach. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has said he'd like to keep Washington on the staff.

