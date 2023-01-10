STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Connie J. Morton a/k/a Connie J. Britton, ) You are notified that on the 12th day of January, 2023, the Last Will of the decedent was admitted to probate and Holly Lara was appointed personal representative. Any action to set aside the Last Will shall be filed in the Court within three months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred. All persons indebted to the decedent or to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to Holly Lara, c/o Frank J. Jones, P.O. Box 9, Wheatland, WY 82201. Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to file them with the necessary vouchers in the office of the Clerk of said Court on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed they will be forever barred.

PLATTE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO