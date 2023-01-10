ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel First Aid Reorganizes for 2023: Administrative and Line Officers Chosen

By Jeanne Wall
HOLMDEL, NJ - Make a difference in Holmdel by joining the local first aid squad! They have a busy year slated for 2023 and just completed their annual installation dinner for 2023.

"Last night, Holmdel First Aid Squad held the swearing in ceremony for the 2023 Line and Administrative Officers at our annual installation dinner. We would like to congratulate these individuals, and wish them well in their positions." stated HFAS in a Facebok post.

"We would also like to thank our volunteers and their families for their commitment to serving our community. Additional thanks go out to our mutual aid squads (special thanks to Hazlet First Aid for covering us during this celebration), Holmdel Fire Company #2, Holmdel Police Department, and our Township Committee for supporting us and attending our installation dinner— HFAS is grateful for these positive working relationships. We look forward to a successful 2023!"

Holmdel First Aid members include your neighbors, local college students, business professionals, homemakers, and retirees. If you are interested in serving as a volunteer, you can call HFAS at 732-946-3239 or visit www.holmdelfirstaidsquad.org  The new officers are listed below:

2023 Line Officers-

Chief: Christopher Trischitta

Captain: Jeremy Mierop

1st Lieutenant: Anthony Pusillo

2nd Lieutenant: Andrew Lin

Engineer: Paul Fellingham (not pictured)

2023 Administrative Officers-

President: Lynn Davis

Vice President: Jennifer Miller (not pictured)

Treasurer: Angelo DeRosa

Secretary: Jessica Trischitta

Trustees: Serena DiMaso, George Gorzkowski, and Matthew Staniforth

