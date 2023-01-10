This winter, the global comedy show, Story Party: True Dating Stories, is coming to NYC to share a new collection of ridiculously funny modern dating stories. Tickets are now on sale for the February 19 event at Chelsea Music Hall. From dating app disasters and hilarious hookups, to blind dates and breakups, the show will have you reeling with laughter. Story Party has now toured over 65 countries, featuring performers who have appeared on HBOMAX, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. While dating can be fun and exciting, the territory inevitably comes with some spectacularly awkward and embarrassing experiences. Usually, the best thing to do is simply laugh it out, and Story Party does just that. Grab tickets to Story Party: True Dating Stories while they last! Comedian Paris Sashay is ready to deliver some of the best and worst dating anecdotes, reminding us that even when dating is a struggle, at least we can look back and laugh.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO