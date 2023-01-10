Read full article on original website
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
AccuWeather tracking major winter storm. Here’s what it means for New York.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm barreling across the United States will reach the Northeast late this week and bring inclement weather that could disrupt travel in New York. AccuWeather meteorologists tracking the system as it moves from the West Coast to the East Coast said rain will...
When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …
It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.
A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Mystery train: ‘The Wanderers’ check out eerie remnants of old North Shore rail line in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There was a time when Staten Island had three rail lines. There was a North Shore branch and a South Beach branch to go along with the one known today as the Staten Island Railway. That last one is the only line we have left, even...
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NYC'S SHOPLIFTING SPIKE: Adams tells WINS, 'There's a small number of people who are causing havoc in our city'
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday spoke exclusively with 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa about issues affecting the city and what’s on his agenda for 2023 now that he is no longer in his “rookie year.” The takeaways:
Skate with a view at Sky Skate rink in Hudson Yards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sky Skate, a new skating rink, opened on Tuesday in the indoor portion of the skydeck at Edge at 30 Hudson Yards. Edge is the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, and skaters can expect an amazing view from the 1,024-square-foot rink. Tickets are...
New York winter weather could complicate Monday morning commute
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mix of rain and snow could complicate the Monday morning commute as New York City faces the potential of its first measurable snowfall of the winter. Precipitation is forecasted to begin early Monday morning, mainly after 2 a.m., said Accuweather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson, though temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.
This Is What Times Square Would Look Like Without All Its Iconic Billboards Shining Bright
It’s no secret there’s a lot of visual beauty to take in when galavanting around the streets of NYC–in fact, we’re home to two of the most beautiful streets in the world! But along with living in a city as big as ours comes chaos in the form of visual pollution, and one neighborhood comes straight to mind when we think about this–Time Square. In an area that’s so overwhelmingly filled with larger-than-life billboards and blinding lights–not to mention the overload of tourists–it’s easy to feel a bit overwhelmed. In fact, studies have proved that visual pollution can have negative effects on our mental health–think: anxiety, fatigue, and depression–as our brains can fully process entire images that the eye sees for as little as 13 milliseconds.
NYC’s JFK Named One Of The Worst Airports In The World For 2022 Travel
According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, 1,154,918 flights experienced departure delays in the U.S. last year alone. As for which airports were responsible for those delays, experts at Family Destinations Guide analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportations Statistics to find out, revealing the best and worst airports for travel in the U.S. in 2022. And, in news that likely will not shock you, NYC’s JFK airport made the list of the worst airports. According to the data, 24.08% of JFK’s flights saw delays in 2022, landing it in the number eight spot on the list.
If You Think Your Dating Life Is Bad, Story Party Is Coming To NYC With The Laughs You Need
This winter, the global comedy show, Story Party: True Dating Stories, is coming to NYC to share a new collection of ridiculously funny modern dating stories. Tickets are now on sale for the February 19 event at Chelsea Music Hall. From dating app disasters and hilarious hookups, to blind dates and breakups, the show will have you reeling with laughter. Story Party has now toured over 65 countries, featuring performers who have appeared on HBOMAX, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. While dating can be fun and exciting, the territory inevitably comes with some spectacularly awkward and embarrassing experiences. Usually, the best thing to do is simply laugh it out, and Story Party does just that. Grab tickets to Story Party: True Dating Stories while they last! Comedian Paris Sashay is ready to deliver some of the best and worst dating anecdotes, reminding us that even when dating is a struggle, at least we can look back and laugh.
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
Mega Millions results: $3M, $1M tickets sold in NY; jackpot now $1.35 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $1.1 billion jackpot on Tuesday, but some lucky lotto tickets in New York won as much as $3 million. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 10, 2023, drawing were 07-13-14-15-18; Mega Ball: 09; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six...
You can ride bumper cars on ice in Bryant Park this winter
One of our very favorite things to do in the winter in NYC is officially back up and running: bumper cars on ice at Bryant Park!. The experience will kick off this Friday, January 13 and run through March 4. Tickets ($20 to $25) are available right here. A few...
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
(WWNY) - A winter storm warning has been issued for northern St. Lawrence County. It’s in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service expects heavy snow with mixed precipitation during that time. The NWS forecasts 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice...
New Study Reveals How Long It Takes New Yorkers To Save Up For A Home
Back in August of 2021 a report was released stating that NYC rent had surpassed all other U.S. city’s in cost, and by July of last year soaring rents were pricing out a third of NYC tenants. And with that, along with lingering impacts from the pandemic, the dream of buying a home in NY may unfortunately be harder than we think. RealtyHop took a look at homeownership statistics in the 150 most-populated cities in the U.S. to see how long it takes for a household to save up for a home, and the truth is homeownership is more unattainable than ever. When looking at the top 5 cities with the biggest barrier to homeownership, NYC came in fourth behind Glendale, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL.
