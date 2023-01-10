ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …

It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.
The Staten Island Advance

A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
PIX11

No Pants Subway Ride canceled again

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
pix11.com

Skate with a view at Sky Skate rink in Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sky Skate, a new skating rink, opened on Tuesday in the indoor portion of the skydeck at Edge at 30 Hudson Yards. Edge is the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, and skaters can expect an amazing view from the 1,024-square-foot rink. Tickets are...
Secret NYC

This Is What Times Square Would Look Like Without All Its Iconic Billboards Shining Bright

It’s no secret there’s a lot of visual beauty to take in when galavanting around the streets of NYC–in fact, we’re home to two of the most beautiful streets in the world! But along with living in a city as big as ours comes chaos in the form of visual pollution, and one neighborhood comes straight to mind when we think about this–Time Square. In an area that’s so overwhelmingly filled with larger-than-life billboards and blinding lights–not to mention the overload of tourists–it’s easy to feel a bit overwhelmed. In fact, studies have proved that visual pollution can have negative effects on our mental health–think: anxiety, fatigue, and depression–as our brains can fully process entire images that the eye sees for as little as 13 milliseconds.
Secret NYC

NYC’s JFK Named One Of The Worst Airports In The World For 2022 Travel

According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, 1,154,918 flights experienced departure delays in the U.S. last year alone. As for which airports were responsible for those delays, experts at Family Destinations Guide analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportations Statistics to find out, revealing the best and worst airports for travel in the U.S. in 2022. And, in news that likely will not shock you, NYC’s JFK airport made the list of the worst airports. According to the data, 24.08% of JFK’s flights saw delays in 2022, landing it in the number eight spot on the list.
Secret NYC

If You Think Your Dating Life Is Bad, Story Party Is Coming To NYC With The Laughs You Need

This winter, the global comedy show, Story Party: True Dating Stories, is coming to NYC to share a new collection of ridiculously funny modern dating stories. Tickets are now on sale for the February 19 event at Chelsea Music Hall. From dating app disasters and hilarious hookups, to blind dates and breakups, the show will have you reeling with laughter. Story Party has now toured over 65 countries, featuring performers who have appeared on HBOMAX, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. While dating can be fun and exciting, the territory inevitably comes with some spectacularly awkward and embarrassing experiences. Usually, the best thing to do is simply laugh it out, and Story Party does just that. Grab tickets to Story Party: True Dating Stories while they last! Comedian Paris Sashay is ready to deliver some of the best and worst dating anecdotes, reminding us that even when dating is a struggle, at least we can look back and laugh.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

You can ride bumper cars on ice in Bryant Park this winter

One of our very favorite things to do in the winter in NYC is officially back up and running: bumper cars on ice at Bryant Park!. The experience will kick off this Friday, January 13 and run through March 4. Tickets ($20 to $25) are available right here. A few...
Secret NYC

New Study Reveals How Long It Takes New Yorkers To Save Up For A Home

Back in August of 2021 a report was released stating that NYC rent had surpassed all other U.S. city’s in cost, and by July of last year soaring rents were pricing out a third of NYC tenants. And with that, along with lingering impacts from the pandemic, the dream of buying a home in NY may unfortunately be harder than we think. RealtyHop took a look at homeownership statistics in the 150 most-populated cities in the U.S. to see how long it takes for a household to save up for a home, and the truth is homeownership is more unattainable than ever. When looking at the top 5 cities with the biggest barrier to homeownership, NYC came in fourth behind Glendale, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL.
