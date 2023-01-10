Read full article on original website
Clarified Cocktails Are The Star Of The Show At This Swanky New Bar In Union Square
Union Square’s newest bar Jelas isn’t your typical spot to head to for drinks before a night out on the town–their menu is hyper-specific and focuses on one thing: milk punch cocktails. Jelas, which means “clear” in the Malay language, translates throughout the entire space and is an ode to their cocktails, small plates menu, and décor. But what they’re slinging behind the bar is what we have our eye on–and it’ll have you coming back for more. The cocktail menu consists of five rotating milk punch cocktails, made primarily from ingredients that have gone through milk wash clarification.
New York Becomes The Sixth State To Give The Ok On ‘Human Composting’
New York just became the latest U.S. state to approve human composting, as reported by The NY Post. NY Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation this past Saturday, December 31, making New York the sixth state to allow for it–Washington was the first U.S. state to legalize it back in 2019, followed by Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California. Also known as “natural organic reduction,” human composting is exactly as it sounds–it’s the process of turning your body into soil after death. The practice allows the body to decompose over several weeks, and it’s actually the most environmentally-friendly alternative to burial or cremation since it cuts down on carbon emissions which contribute to the greenhouse effect.
The MTA’s Glass Token Booths Will Soon Be A Thing Of The Past
Between MetroCards soon being phased out, old subway cars being replaced by new R211 cars, and certain lines receiving speed increases, the MTA is definitely making some much-needed updates to NYC’s subway system. And, earlier this month, MTA officials announced that pretty soon the subway’s glass ticket booths will be a thing of the past, giving token agents the chance to interact more directly with New Yorkers. Station agents will shift from working solely in booths to providing straphangers with assistance throughout the station, such as at turnstiles, MetroCard machines (which will soon also be a thing of the past), and on platforms themselves in order to modernize the system. Agents will assist seniors and riders with disabilities, maintain a clean environment, report any issues in the station such as with elevators and escalators, give out directions, and more.
NYC To Receive Its First Legal Recreational Weed Dispensary This Week
Governor Kathy Hochul announced on December 21, that NYC will receive its first legal recreational weed dispensary as of Thursday, December 29. The state of New York officially legalized recreational marijuana in March of 2021, but this new shop, which will be operated by Housing Works in the East Village, will stand as the city’s only current shop selling regulated, safe, and tested marijuana products. According to Hochul, the shop will be a milestone for the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which has provided licensing to 280 family farmers to grow the first adult-use cannabis in NY state. The initiative was designed to create a cannabis industry that offsets the harms resulting from the disproportionate impact of cannabis prohibition.
