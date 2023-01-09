ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Burning Man latest foe of 'green energy' project in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Add Burning Man to the list of plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of “green energy” projects in the works in Nevada. Lithium mines aimed at boosting production of electric vehicle batteries and geothermal power plants that tap underground water to produce renewable energy are at various stages of planning and development in the nation's top gold mining state.
450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's new Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Thursday indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all...
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital

Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions

The appointment of former Republican state Sen. James Settelmeyer as director of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) spurred questions this week over whether the appointment might clash with the Nevada Constitution. The post Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high

Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
RAW: NV: LANDSLIDE COULD CLOSE STATE ROUTE FOR MONTHS

A Nevada state route could be closed for months after a landslide and record-setting rainfall according to the state's transportation department. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
