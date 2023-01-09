Read full article on original website
Related
Burning Man latest foe of 'green energy' project in Nevada
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Add Burning Man to the list of plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of “green energy” projects in the works in Nevada. Lithium mines aimed at boosting production of electric vehicle batteries and geothermal power plants that tap underground water to produce renewable energy are at various stages of planning and development in the nation's top gold mining state.
450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
Lombardo takes aim at regulations, barriers to hiring workers for vacant jobs
Executive orders issued Thursday by Gov. Joe Lombardo take aim at government regulations gone wild, seeking to halt them in their tracks and streamline government.
Nevada Department of Education Launches Federal Relief Funds Accountability Site
The website will track the expenditure of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, which were given to school districts and the State Public Charter School Authority.
SFGate
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's new Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Thursday indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all...
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
visitcarsoncity.com
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital
Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
NV Energy details response to massive NYE power outages in Northern Nevada
Almost 90,000 NV Energy customers were without power at the peak of the New Year's Eve outages in Northern Nevada, according to a document filed in the investigation into the company's emergency response.
What Lake Mead Needs To Get Water Levels Back Up at Drought-Hit Reservoir
"We have a long way to go to begin to pull ourselves out of this 20+ year drought in the larger Colorado River basin," expert Andrea K. Gerlak told Newsweek.
Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions
The appointment of former Republican state Sen. James Settelmeyer as director of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) spurred questions this week over whether the appointment might clash with the Nevada Constitution. The post Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Former Gov. Sisolak lands new role as political fellow
Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has been named a Fellow with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
sparkstrib.com
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high
Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
Nevada bump stock ban remains as challenge to federal law plays out
A Nevada law banning bump stocks remains in place after Friday's ruling that struck down a federal law.
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: NV: LANDSLIDE COULD CLOSE STATE ROUTE FOR MONTHS
A Nevada state route could be closed for months after a landslide and record-setting rainfall according to the state's transportation department. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
Lombardo names Las Vegas attorney to chair Gaming Control Board
Kirk Hendrick, a Las Vegas attorney who served as chief operating officer of the UFC, will be the next chair of the state Gaming Control Board.
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
Comments / 0