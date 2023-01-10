ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bogus Basin skier rescued from backcountry canyon after overnight search

BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin Monday night. The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

National Weather Service Issues New 2023 Winter Predictions for Boise

So far, winter in the Treasure Valley has been relatively mild. Looking back at the winter weather that plagued a significant part of the United States during the Christmas travel weekend, the Boise area got off pretty easy. Travel got a little tricky with some freezing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just a few days later? We saw a high temperature of 56.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”

Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Old Boise Blocks Downtown Lose Parking For Amazing Public Space

Boise, Idaho - On Facebook Boise Park and Recreation shared that the City of Boise will be working with the Capital City Development Corporation and will bring a new public park space to downtown Boise. According to their press release "In January 2022, CCDC purchased a 0.21-acre parcel located at...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idahoans Shocked By Cheap Gas Prices The Year They Were Born

If there is one thing that Idahoans talked about more than anything this year, we'd have to say the easy answer is: the price of gasoline. It was a very intense political year, looking back at 2022--we still remember the night that news broke of Russia's invasion in Ukraine. Say what you will about politics, there's no denying that this conflict almost instantly impacted the prices that Idahoans were paying at the pumps--and frankly, the entire globe.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!

Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Unbelievable Items In The Boise Airport Lost And Found

Recently I came across a show on National Geographic called "Inside Airport Lost and Found." It was fun to see the process of how an airport lost and found actually works at a place like Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. I'd like to know how different the Boise Airport operates its lost and found. I saw it for myself; what I learned was surprising and a little shocking.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

10-year-old Boy on Scooter Hit by Pickup in Meridian, Dies in Hospital

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 10-year-old boy on a scooter was hit by a car Monday evening in Meridian. Meridian Police revealed Thursday morning the death of the 10-year-old following the crash Jan. 9, at the intersection of Locust Grove Rd and Chateau Dr at around 6:05 p.m. The young boy had been on a scooter when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been turning. The child was taken to St. Alphonsus Medcial Center then to St. Luke's Medical Center in critical condition. According to Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the boy died on Tuesday from blunt force injuries. Meridian Police said Thursday the crash remains under investigation and not citations or arrests have been made.
MERIDIAN, ID
KTVB

Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
KUNA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy