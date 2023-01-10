Read full article on original website
Bogus Basin skier rescued from backcountry canyon after overnight search
BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin Monday night. The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
National Weather Service Issues New 2023 Winter Predictions for Boise
So far, winter in the Treasure Valley has been relatively mild. Looking back at the winter weather that plagued a significant part of the United States during the Christmas travel weekend, the Boise area got off pretty easy. Travel got a little tricky with some freezing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just a few days later? We saw a high temperature of 56.
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
Old Boise Blocks Downtown Lose Parking For Amazing Public Space
Boise, Idaho - On Facebook Boise Park and Recreation shared that the City of Boise will be working with the Capital City Development Corporation and will bring a new public park space to downtown Boise. According to their press release "In January 2022, CCDC purchased a 0.21-acre parcel located at...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Idahoans Shocked By Cheap Gas Prices The Year They Were Born
If there is one thing that Idahoans talked about more than anything this year, we'd have to say the easy answer is: the price of gasoline. It was a very intense political year, looking back at 2022--we still remember the night that news broke of Russia's invasion in Ukraine. Say what you will about politics, there's no denying that this conflict almost instantly impacted the prices that Idahoans were paying at the pumps--and frankly, the entire globe.
City of Kuna and Crooked 8 address rodeo controversy: "It felt like a sucker punch"
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — On Tuesday, the City of Kuna announced that it would be canceling its rodeo after receiving a barrage of angry emails, social media posts, and death threats. This came after the city announced that it would host a separate rodeo from the Crooked 8 event...
Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo
Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
Opened in 2015, this Boise restaurant gets compared to L.A. dining. It’s closing soon
A locally owned restaurant that serves authentic Asian cuisine is preparing to say goodbye. Gangnam Korean Food, 303 N. Orchard St., will shutter soon, the restaurant announced Wednesday on social media. “We will be closing permanently after Jan. 30,” Gangnam told customers. “Thank you for your support.”. No...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Idaho
A rapidly-expanding restaurant chain with locations popping up throughout the country just opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the rapidly-growing restaurant chain Pieology Pizzeria opened its newest Idaho location in Kuna.
Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!
Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
The Unbelievable Items In The Boise Airport Lost And Found
Recently I came across a show on National Geographic called "Inside Airport Lost and Found." It was fun to see the process of how an airport lost and found actually works at a place like Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. I'd like to know how different the Boise Airport operates its lost and found. I saw it for myself; what I learned was surprising and a little shocking.
10-year-old Boy on Scooter Hit by Pickup in Meridian, Dies in Hospital
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 10-year-old boy on a scooter was hit by a car Monday evening in Meridian. Meridian Police revealed Thursday morning the death of the 10-year-old following the crash Jan. 9, at the intersection of Locust Grove Rd and Chateau Dr at around 6:05 p.m. The young boy had been on a scooter when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been turning. The child was taken to St. Alphonsus Medcial Center then to St. Luke's Medical Center in critical condition. According to Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the boy died on Tuesday from blunt force injuries. Meridian Police said Thursday the crash remains under investigation and not citations or arrests have been made.
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Major Airline Will Start Offering Awesome Free Perk on Boise Flights Soon
Perhaps a terrible holiday travel experience has you looking for a new favorite airline to fly. One major airline is rolling out a new perk that they hope will win you over!. Eight different airlines serve the Boise airport with direct flights to 25 destinations. Delta is one of those airlines, offering non-stop flights to the following destinations.
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
