Egyptian Theatre To Host Countdown to the Oscars Film Series

Join the Egyptian Theatre as they countdown to the Oscars with this film series celebrating Academy Award nominees and winners through the decades. Shown on the largest movie screen in DeKalb County, you don’t want to miss this exciting lineup. Tuesday’s at 7:00 PM. January 17 – It...
NIU Athletics: Inside Huskie Basketball Returns January 12

The NIU Basketball radio show, Inside Huskie Basketball, returns to the airwaves this Thursday, January 12, live from Fatty’s Pub & Grille at 1312 West Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The show will take place at 6 p.m., on the radio home of Huskie Athletics 94-9 WDKB, and available anywhere via The Varsity Network app.
THIS WEEK IN HUSKIE ATHLETICS

Six Huskie teams are in competition this week! Check out the links below to learn more about how to follow along!. Wednesday, Jan. 11: at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. – Live Stats | Live Audio | ESPN+. Saturday, Jan. 14: vs. Ohio, 1 p.m. – Live Stats | Live...
