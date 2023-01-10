Read full article on original website
2news.com
Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarships Available for Northern Nevadans
Applications are now open for the Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship program. The foundation's deadline for applications is Feb. 9, 2023. The scholarships are open to Northern Nevada high school graduates who intend to enroll in higher education at an accredited Nevada college or university, or at an out-of-state college or university if the declared major is not offered in Nevada.
2news.com
City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall
The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
2news.com
KTMB Needs Volunteers for Extra Weekend of Tree Recycling Program
Due to our recent storms, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is extending its Christmas Tree Recycling program to now January 15th to accommodate those who haven't made it out. KTMB is looking for volunteers to staff its three main drop-off sites over the weekend, January 14 and 15. There are...
2news.com
Carson City School Board Welcomes New Trustees, Leadership Roles
The Carson City School District welcomed two new recently elected board members Trustee Matt Clapham, District 3, and Trustee Molly Walt, District 6. Lupe Ramirez and Richard Varner were also re-elected to their positions as trustees. Additionally, the board elected new officers to serve in leadership roles. Trustee Laurel Crossman,...
kunr.org
New Reno Police Chief on homelessness, officer mental health and community policing
The former deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, Kathryn Nance, will be sworn in as Reno’s chief of police in February, and she’s the first woman to lead the department. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck spoke with Nance about her policing vision. Lucia Starbuck: How do you propose...
2news.com
VA Union Members Rally in Reno, Want Staffing Shortages Addressed
Employees at the Reno Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a rally on Friday over staffing shortages. The American Federation of Government Employees has called the shortages "severe" and says it's not just happening here -- but all across the nation. Protesters say the shortages are resulting in staff being denied...
2news.com
EmployNV Career Hub Hosts Federal Career Workshop
The EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, in partnership with the Federal Correctional Institute in Herlong, Calif. is offering one-on-one workshop to anyone interested in applying for a federal job. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks...
2news.com
Meet Reno's New Police Chief
Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
2news.com
VA Workers Rally Over Staffing Shortages
Protesters say the shortages are resulting in staff being denied time off which is fueling burnout. Employees at the Reno Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a rally on Friday over staffing shortages.
2news.com
Sheep Show Kicks Off Inside Reno-Sparks Convention Center
The Wild Sheep Foundation is anticipating a record crowd at this week's Sheep Show inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The 46th annual show kicked off Thursday, also inside the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino. The convention and sporting expo helps raise money for the conservation and management of wild sheep.
2news.com
New Wednesday School Closures
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
thefallonpost.org
Legal Notices - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Churchill County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on January 18, 2023, at approximately 3:00 PM, to be held in the Commission Chambers, County Administration Building, 155 North Taylor Street, Suite 145, Fallon, Nevada, on the following matter:. A Nuisance Complaint filed...
visitcarsoncity.com
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital
Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
2news.com
Suzies Adult Superstore on Kietzke to be demolished, replaced with a Maverik
A new Maverik location is set to come to Reno. Maverik tells us that the new planned store on 2nd Street and Kietzke Lane is scheduled to open by the 4th Quarter of 2023. They say demolition should begin and be completed early this year. Once finished, the store will...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
Nevada Appeal
Tenants forced out of apartments, inspection slated for Thursday
As Carson City code enforcement officers posted a notice barring entry onto the second floor of an apartment complex on Monday, a remaining tenant was leaving on a bicycle to check out other apartments. The tenant of Carson Pines Apartments on David Street wished to remain unidentified but told the...
2news.com
Longtime Sparks Fire Captain Jason Elorza retires
Longtime Sparks Fire Department Captain Jason Elorza has retired after 21 years at the Sparks Fire Department. Jason was hired on December 3, 2001 and was the valedictorian of his rookie class. He was promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator in May of 2006 and ultimately promoted to the rank of...
KOLO TV Reno
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80. Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Residents to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
