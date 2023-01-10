ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53

The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'

New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
Yardbarker

Tigers Slugger Hilariously Reacts To Team Moving Fences In

In light of finishing the 2022 season with the absolute worst offense in MLB, the Detroit Tigers decided to make some changes to the outfield dimensions and fences in Comerica Park. For the 2023 campaign, the center field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet, which represents a move of...
KTLO

Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Bizarre Derek Jeter Photos

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is going viral this Wednesday due to his latest photoshoot.  Jeter will be on the cover of the February 2023 issue of GQ. He opened up about his baseball career, life as a father and everything in between.  While most of the photos of Jeter looked sharp, there's ...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations

The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

MLB world react to massive umpire news

While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Miguel Rojas Sent Text Message To Clayton Kershaw After Dodgers Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield depth by acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya. It marks a reunion as the 33-year-old signed with the Dodgers in November 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. Rojas famously made a terrific stop at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies during the 2014 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned

Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLO

Cardinals hire Joe McEwing as bench coach; Matt Holliday resigns

The St. Louis Cardinals have hired Joe McEwing as their bench coach after Matt Holliday resigned from the position. McEwing, 50, a native of the Philadelphia metro area, comes to St. Louis after spending 15 years coaching with the White Sox organization, most recently as the third base coach from 2021-22, also serving as the bench coach from 2017-20 under manager Rick Renteria.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

