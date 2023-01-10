Read full article on original website
inlander.com
How new NIL rules for NCAA sports are finally letting Inland Northwest collegiate stars cash in
The casino floor is bustling with commotion. Flashing lights and the cacophonous sound of slot machines echo throughout the gaming floor at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, even on a Sunday morning like this. There's plenty of action: dice clatter off the walls of the craps tables, the digital slots...
KREM
Gonzaga vs BYU: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game
PROVO, Utah — It should be quite the atmosphere, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs head to BYU for a West Coast Conference matchup. The game will be the final time the two teams meet in Provo, Utah before BYU leaves the WCC at the end of the school year. BYU announced the game is sold out.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. BYU: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online
The BYU Cougars might be having a down year, but none of that matters when the Gonzaga Bulldogs roll into Provo. The Marriott Center will be filled to the brim with 19,000 of the most unsavory maniacs on the planet in the second-to-last scheduled contest as conference opponents between the two schools.
No. 8 Zags coming to town. Does BYU have a chance?
What will it take for BYU to upset the WCC’s most dominant program in Provo’s Marriott Center in front of a packed Marriott Center crowd?
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
KREM
How John Calipari's future at Kentucky impacts Mark Few and Gonzaga | Locked on Zags
John Calipari's job security is tenuous at best right now. What does this mean for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs and their future matchups with Kentucky?
Washington Woman Reels In Massive 27.42-Lb. Tiger Trout For World Record
Looks like a little fun day of family fishing turned into the catch of a lifetime. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was fishing from the dock with nightcrawlers near her family cabin on Loon Lake, when all of a sudden she reeled in a massive 27.42-pound tiger trout, according to Field & Stream.
List: Spokane events happening this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Save the date and attend one of many events taking place in Spokane this week. Some events taking place include a fair to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, the Lunar New Year celebration, a National RV show, and a Professional Bull Riders show.
Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
KREM
Suspect in Spokane murder currently in Florida jail for unrelated charges
Corbin Hood has been identified as a suspect in the July 2022 homicide of his girlfriend. He is currently in custody at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida.
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
KREM
North Idaho housing market went down nearly 30% in 2022, realtors say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho housing market ended 2022 different than it started. According to year-end results from the Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, 2,557 single-family homes on less than two acres were sold in Kootenai County in 2022, down nearly 30% from 3,510 sold in 2021.
Yummy Crab Seafood fixes minimum wage issues
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant in Spokane caused some speculation on social media about how much its servers were being paid. Yummy Crab Seafood on Division Street just opened on Monday. The manager says that it was all a big miscommunication that they were paying their servers below minimum wage.
Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
Inslee's draws fire for 'irresponsible' funding pause on $1.5 billion Spokane freeway project
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
inlander.com
Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
Dozens of flights delayed at Spokane International Airport after nationwide outage
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of flights at Spokane International Airport were delayed on Wednesday morning after the FAA grounded all domestic flights. The FAA said in an advisory that the problem was due to an outage with its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). The system provides information to pilots and air traffic controllers about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, according to the FAA.
What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
SPOKANE, Wash - Plans for a zipline adjacent to the Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane are moving ahead and a contract to build it could be in place by the summer.
