ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM

Gonzaga vs BYU: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game

PROVO, Utah — It should be quite the atmosphere, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs head to BYU for a West Coast Conference matchup. The game will be the final time the two teams meet in Provo, Utah before BYU leaves the WCC at the end of the school year. BYU announced the game is sold out.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. BYU: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The BYU Cougars might be having a down year, but none of that matters when the Gonzaga Bulldogs roll into Provo. The Marriott Center will be filled to the brim with 19,000 of the most unsavory maniacs on the planet in the second-to-last scheduled contest as conference opponents between the two schools.
PROVO, UT
FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
PROVO, UT
KREM2

List: Spokane events happening this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Save the date and attend one of many events taking place in Spokane this week. Some events taking place include a fair to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, the Lunar New Year celebration, a National RV show, and a Professional Bull Riders show.
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off

WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
WALLOWA, OR
inlander.com

Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Yummy Crab Seafood fixes minimum wage issues

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant in Spokane caused some speculation on social media about how much its servers were being paid. Yummy Crab Seafood on Division Street just opened on Monday. The manager says that it was all a big miscommunication that they were paying their servers below minimum wage.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Dozens of flights delayed at Spokane International Airport after nationwide outage

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of flights at Spokane International Airport were delayed on Wednesday morning after the FAA grounded all domestic flights. The FAA said in an advisory that the problem was due to an outage with its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). The system provides information to pilots and air traffic controllers about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, according to the FAA.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy