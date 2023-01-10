Read full article on original website
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Yardbarker
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
WLTX.com
Panthers coaching search: Carolina seeks interviews with handful of offensive coordinators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is underway. Interim coach Steve Wilks officially interviewed for the position on Tuesday. Wilks went 6-6 after taking over for Matt Rhule who was fired upon a 1-4 start to the season. "None of you guys expected us to even be...
Panthers Coaching Search: Jim Caldwell
The Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search is officially underway. The team interviewed the former head coach of the Colts and Lions, Jim Caldwell, on Monday, but is he a good fit here in Carolina? Grace Grill takes a dive into the 67-year-old’s coaching history.
Michael Irvin on Cowboys-Bucs, Mike McCarthy on the hot seat, Dak's interceptions
Irvin discussed whether he believes Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat, Dak Prescott’s turnovers, how good Tom Brady has been this season, and why he believes Dallas will beat Tampa.
WLTX.com
Carolina Panthers coaching search: A trend emerges among early candidates | Locked On Panthers
What do the outside candidates the Panthers want to interview have in common, and what does it mean for Steve Wilks' chances? That and more on Locked On Panthers.
Marconews.com
Is Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson key for Steve Wilks' candidacy with Panthers?
Ben Johnson may not be the only important Johnson in the Carolina Panthers' search for a new head coach. Almost as soon as Matt Rhule was sent packing back in October, owner David Tepper began researching offensive-minded possibilities for the opening. And now it shows-as seven of the eight known candidates have earned much of their money coaching up that side of the ball.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
WCNC
Panthers interview Frank Reich for head coaching position
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's clear from the way the Carolina Panthers have stacked interviews for head coach, they are leaning toward an offensive mind. Interim coach Steve Wilks, who interviewed Tuesday, is the only one among the known candidates so far in the search that has a defensive background.
Browns DC target Jerod Mayo interviewing for bigger role with Panthers
The Cleveland Browns are two candidates deep in their search for a new defensive coordinator as Jim Schwartz interviewed on Wednesday, and now Brian Flores is interviewing today. One candidate they have their eyes on, however, may be set for a bigger role as the Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Jerod Mayo for their vacancy at head coach.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/13: Flores Interviews, Good News on an Old Friend, and Preemptive Strikes
We have a lot of fun this time of year, until we don’t. I’m unsure what to call this phenomenon… snaggus interruptus, perhaps? Whatever. It’s when the Browns have a phenomenal coach, draft pick, or free agent in their sights, and another annoying NFL team comes in and swipes them away from us.
Panthers HC candidate profile: Ben Johnson
If Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is looking for an “offensive guru,” then he could have a man who fits that bill in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While the 36-year-old may be questioned for his lack of experience, as he’s only been at his current job for one year, he’s helped make a big splash in turning around an often downtrodden franchise. Not only did he mastermind an offense that ranked third in total yards and fifth in scoring, but he did it with less-than-ideal talent at multiple positions.
