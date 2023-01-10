ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
FOX8 News

Panthers Coaching Search: Jim Caldwell

The Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search is officially underway.  The team interviewed the former head coach of the Colts and Lions, Jim Caldwell, on Monday, but is he a good fit here in Carolina? Grace Grill takes a dive into the 67-year-old’s coaching history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Marconews.com

Is Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson key for Steve Wilks' candidacy with Panthers?

Ben Johnson may not be the only important Johnson in the Carolina Panthers' search for a new head coach. Almost as soon as Matt Rhule was sent packing back in October, owner David Tepper began researching offensive-minded possibilities for the opening. And now it shows-as seven of the eight known candidates have earned much of their money coaching up that side of the ball.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Panthers interview Frank Reich for head coaching position

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's clear from the way the Carolina Panthers have stacked interviews for head coach, they are leaning toward an offensive mind. Interim coach Steve Wilks, who interviewed Tuesday, is the only one among the known candidates so far in the search that has a defensive background.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC candidate profile: Ben Johnson

If Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is looking for an “offensive guru,” then he could have a man who fits that bill in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While the 36-year-old may be questioned for his lack of experience, as he’s only been at his current job for one year, he’s helped make a big splash in turning around an often downtrodden franchise. Not only did he mastermind an offense that ranked third in total yards and fifth in scoring, but he did it with less-than-ideal talent at multiple positions.
CHARLOTTE, NC

