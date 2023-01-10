Read full article on original website
Cockroach infestation among red flags that closed Fresno County food places in December
A banquet and catering kitchen, a grocery store’s food counter and a community center’s kitchen all were temporarily closed last month after Fresno County inspectors discovered various health violations. A Dec. 6 inspection at Amigos Food Market at Church and Cedar avenues in southeast Fresno revealed a lack...
fresyes.com
Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?
It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
clovisroundup.com
Kemp BBQ Brings Traditional Barbecue to Clovis
January 10, 2023 – With options by the half pound such as brisket or tri-tip, pulled pork, pork spare ribs, and even house hot links, Kemp BBQ is the latest restaurant to bring traditional and classic barbecue to the town of Clovis. Just as the food remains true to...
Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
Housing Watch: Where Fresno ranks for cities with dip in home sales
Fresno ranks 15th among large US cities where home sales dropped last year - according to Construction Coverage.
What’s left of the Friday strip mall fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s believed that a fire on Friday that destroyed several businesses in Fresno was set on purpose. Fresno Fire released security video of suspects caught on camera moments before the flames start. This video shows two people breaking into the Blendz Barber Lounge by throwing bricks through the front window. Officials […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Gotti's Kitchen to helm food service at West Hills College Lemoore
There’s a new cook in town, or make that at West Hills College Lemoore. Gotti's Kitchen, of Hanford, is taking over the responsibility of day-to-day cooking and serving at the cafe inside the student union center at the college. Started by the Puga brothers two years ago as a...
Six California Cities Among The Top 10 'Most Polluted' In America
World Population Review listed the most polluted cities across the country.
Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video
The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
earnthenecklace.com
Liv Johnson Leaving KSEE24/CBS47: Where Is the Fresno Reporter Going?
Liv Johnson has been bringing all the latest news coverage to Fresno residents for two years. The young KSEE24/CBS47 reporter is one of the favorites in the Californian city. But now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24/CBS47 in January 2023. The announcement naturally led to some questions from viewers. They want to know where she is headed to next and if they will see her on broadcast news again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Fresno. Here’s what Liv Johnson said about leaving KSEE24/CBS47.
This Local News Anchor Catapulted the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker to Fame and Then Infamy
It's been nearly a decade since sports reporter Jessob Reisbeck was tasked with filling in for the news department at KMPH out of Fresno, Calif. On Feb. 2, 2013, he was called to the scene of a bizarre crime where a Pacific Gas & Electric worker was pinned against his truck. The man responsible was Jett Simmons McBride, who evidently targeted the PG&E employee because he was Black.
Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
Jose Ramirez set to fight at the Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey in a 12-round junior welterweight main. Tickets starting at $29 go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. for the event Saturday, March 25, at the Save Mart Center. The Save Mart Center has […]
Día de los Reyes keeps local bakeries busy during holiday
Local bakeries are working hard on one of their busiest days of the year, Día de los Reyes, otherwise known as Three Kings Day.
Surveillance video released in Sunnyside strip mall fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department is searching for two suspects after fire officials release surveillance video from a fire that destroyed a strip mall in the Sunnyside area on Jan. 6. in southeast Fresno. The newly released video shows two people allegedly throwing objects and shattering a barber shop door. One of […]
