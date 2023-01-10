ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Milwaukee 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Milwaukee 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic

Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago

Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
MUKWONAGO, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Bird watchers flock to Milwaukee in search of Mandarin duck

MILWAUKEE — People from all across Wisconsin have been flocking to Milwaukee’s shores in search of the Mandarin duck. Cathay Busch is an avid bird watcher and was lucky enough to see the Mandarin duck earlier this month. “I have never seen one before besides Wednesday, I just...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

First Wisconsin Sweetgreen to open in Brookfield, but more could follow

It appears that Sweetgreen, the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, currently has its eyes on expansion in Wisconsin. With a mission to build "healthier communities by connecting people to real food", Sweetgreen offers a seasonal menu of salads, grain bowls and other healthful items. Currently, the company has established over 170...
BROOKFIELD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Duck tale: An exotic bird somehow wound up in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Mandarin duck has been spotted in Milwaukee. The Mandarin duck is native to eastern Asia, and is commonly found in Korea, eastern Russia, China, Taiwan and Japan. They live in forests near wetlands such as rivers, streams, bogs, marshes, swamps and freshwater lakes. The Mandarin duck typically live to be six or seven years old.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made

On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Exploring the Ice Age Trail – Old Plank Road Segment

Washington Co., WI – Becoming rather fascinated with the Ice Age Trail. It’s right in the backyard for neighbors in Washington County. Below is a quick video exploring the Old Plank Road Segment, which is right off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County just east of the Old Wade House.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MLK Day Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16. Reminder: Collection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park

Calling all mariners, first mates, and sea dogs! This is the place to be. Get tickets to the Milwaukee Boat Show in The Expo Center at State Fair Park! The event will take place through two weekends. January 20th – January 22nd. January 25th – January 29th. In...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha HarborMarket teaming up with Visit Pleasant Prairie to bring outdoor market to Prairie Springs Park

Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market. ... Established in 2018, Visit Pleasant Prairie mission is to enhance the economy through tourism by promoting amenities, shopping, and recreational, and commercial opportunities within the Village – in all seasons – regionally and beyond. Visit www.visitpleasantprairie.com for more information.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

