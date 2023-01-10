Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado tribal leaders say they were left out of sports-betting law, seek inclusion in historic address
The leaders of the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute Indian tribes gave a historic first address to a joint session of the Colorado General Assembly on Wednesday, drawing ovations from the gathered lawmakers. Concerns of the past, present and future spun through their speeches: The loss of hunting lands...
Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court
While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan
Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
Colorado’s COVID-19, flu, RSV hospitalizations are dropping
Colorado’s hospitalizations from COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases continued to decline this week, but it’s too early to say that the winter virus season is ending. Flu activity is still relatively high in the state, although it’s decreasing, and it’s not clear if the latest COVID-19 variant could cause another surge.
Weather: Plains could get another 2-4 inches of snow
A heavy snow band is moving off the foothills into Denver Wednesday morning, but the snow isn’t likely to stick around this time. Denver has a 60% chance of snow through the day, but the snow will mostly be slushy or turn into rain sometimes due to warmer temperatures in the city, limiting travel impacts aside from some slick spots.
