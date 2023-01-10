Read full article on original website
KATV
$11 million investment in Conway to help tackle nation's drug shortage
The City of Conway will be home to a new business in the upcoming year. Turbare Manufacturing is investing $11 million in a 44,000 square ft. warehouse located at 975 Jeanette Dr. in Southeast Conway. The company is a 503 B compounding pharmacy and will manufacture drugs on the Food...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Dabbs served as voting delegate during the 104th Annual AFB Convention
PUERTO RICO — Terry Dabbs of Stuttgart, a member of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Board of Directors, served as a voting delegate for the business session on Jan. 10 at the 104th annual American Farm Bureau Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Dabbs was among 538 voting delegates who...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Little Rock resumes yard waste collection after temporary suspension
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced on Thursday that they'll resume collecting yard waste around the city. According to the press release, it's expected that crews will work to pick up waste from their Wednesday routes and work throughout the week to return to a normal schedule.
Billboard calling for a ban on pit bulls sparks conversation in Maumelle
A new billboard in Maumelle has people pumping the breaks to take a second look.
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRT
LITTLE ROCK, AR. - The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) has come out strongly against recent statements and executive orders signed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she took office.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today
A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
Student duo brings Wi-Fi to Beebe school buses & receives scholarship
You've heard the wheels on the bus go round and round. In Beebe add another verse because when you hop in, you can log on. It is thanks to the initiative of two student-athletes that the district has Wi-Fi on every bus.
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
uams.edu
UAMS Researchers Find that Continual Rise in Spending on Home Health Care Could Be Problematic for Arkansans
Jan. 12, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — A study led by a recent University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health graduate, revealed that a rise in home health care spending could become an issue for Medicare nationally and in Arkansas. Robert Schuldt,...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little Rock
Little Rock might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Little Rock.
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wicked nice weekend!
TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night. I’m forecasting a low of 26° in Little Rock. This will actually be the first below-freezing temperature this year! Upper teens will be possible in the valleys of northern Arkansas. WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and...
Conway woman wins $1 million lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Imagine waking up and having no clue you've won $1 million. That's what happened to one Faulkner County woman on Thursday when she received a certified letter explaining she had won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's "Play It Again" drawing. When the woman...
Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
Little Rock teachers union comes out against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ executive orders, public statements
The Little Rock teachers union has come out against public statements from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and executive orders she signed after taking office.
Silver Alert activated in search for North Little Rock man
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia. 74-year-old Nathaniel Jackson was last seen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 leaving his residence on Citation Drive. He was driving a blue Cadillac CT displaying...
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people
A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
