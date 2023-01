GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Davenport men's basketball team dropped an 80-66 contest against Wayne State on Saturday afternoon in a game that featured four ties and 10 lead changes. The first eight minutes saw neither team have more than a four-point lead and then Davenport took a 17-12 lead at the 11:58 mark on a three-pointer by Marcedus Leech Jr. The lead grew to 19-12 on a pair of Jaylen Hodges free throws, but then the Warriors went on a 10-0 run to lead 22-19 at the 8:52 mark.

