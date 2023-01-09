Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Local restaurant owners open highly-anticipated new eatery in ColoradoKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Statewide decline in home sales surpasses that seen in metro Denver last year
Single-family home sales declined by a fifth and condo and townhome sales were down by 23% in Colorado last year, while price increases softened and the inventory of properties available for sale surged, according to a monthly update from the Colorado Association of Realtors. The number of single-family home sales...
yellowscene.com
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
The 33 residents living in the Mezzanine have until March 4 to move out, according to the nonprofit. Some are looking outside of Boulder for a place they can afford. Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4.
What does Denver's new building code mean for building residents, owners?
Despite a major push by foes of fossil-fired energy, Denver's city council ultimately decided against requiring residents to electrify their homes under the newly adopted 2022 building, fire and green code. Instead, the code changes — the first of three planned updates staggered through 2027 — will apply to commercial...
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado
A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
Aloft Hotel announces closure, causing residents to find new home
Since May 2020, the Aloft Hotel on 15th Street in Denver has been housing the city's most vulnerable people as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.But now that temporary housing for more than 100 residents will come to an end this Spring.CBS News Colorado spoke with some residents who knew this housing wasn't permanent but didn't know when it would end. Some were surprised.However, the Salvation Army in Denver which was hired to run the facility remains optimistic about finding residents another home.The Aloft Hotel has housed the most vulnerable in Denver to COVID-19 and other illnesses as most residents...
Hot homes: 3 sizzling properties for sale in Denver, starting at $575K
This week's Hot Homes roundup includes three posh pads with plenty of personality. 1435 Wazee St., #308 — $575,000Why we love it: This chic condo inside West End Lofts offers modern design with industrial flare, including exposed brick and pipes.Neighborhood: Lower Downtown Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,020 square feetListing agent: Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank at The Agency Features: Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, walk-in closet, expansive windows, private balcony. 1435 Wazee St., #308. Photo: Nate Polta 1435 Wazee St., #308. Photo: Nate Polta 1435 Wazee St., #308. Photo: Nate Polta4005 E. 18th Ave....
denverite.com
Denver’s ‘Pay as you throw’ trash policy starts now. Here’s what you need to know
It’s January 2023, which means Denver’s new “pay as you throw” trash policy is now in effect. A split City Council approved the policy last summer, after years of advocacy from climate activists to implement the change. The policy is meant to incentivize residents to recycle and compost more and keep trash out of landfills.
5280.com
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Erie, Colorado
Before its last mine shut down in 1978, Erie was among the country’s largest coal producers. Today, the sprawling town, which straddles Boulder and Weld counties, is a booming suburb with a population that’s nearly doubled in the past decade. Annual traditions like the hot air balloon festival and the historic Erie Biscuit Day celebration—a nod to the gravy-laden sendoff the town once gave its miners at the end of their summer break—draw locals and out-of-towners alike.
Man Finds Snake Coming Out of His Toilet in a Colorado Hotel
As a kid, there was one movie that scared me for life. Well, maybe not the movie, but one particular scene from the horror flick called "Ghoulies". If you have seen the movie or the trailer, you know exactly what I am talking about. The infamous toilet scene. I am pretty sure that scene had me looking in the toilet for a monster for years after seeing it.
DougCo commissioners consider revamping annual county event to cut costs
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 12, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A scaled-back State of the County event, citizen survey and changes to the Douglas County Commissioners' video newsletters were among topics discussed Tuesday for the commissioners’ 2023 communications plan.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Evergreen returns: developer proposes 60 affordable housing units just west of Rifle movie theater
Rifle City Council started off the new year once again speaking with a developer who originally proposed to build affordable apartments in downtown Rifle. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group, which in 2021 wanted to build 50 units at Second Street, is now seeing if it can gain enough support from the city to build 60 affordable housing units on about 4.7 acres just west of Brenden Rifle 7 Theaters, directly north of U.S. Highway 6.
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
milehighcre.com
Denver’s Next Iconic Building Tops Out in RiNo
Anchoring a new wave of taller buildings shaping a bold new vision for Denver’s art-influenced RiNo district, the development team for One River North recently celebrated the building’s topping out with a ceremony that allowed stakeholders to see the progress that has been made on what the team believes will be Denver’s next iconic structure.
Neighbors fed up as population of wild turkeys booming in Douglas County
As Douglas County grows new neighbors arrive every day, but in the Pinery it's taking a bit of an adjustment. "They seem to think they rule the roost around here," said Ken Swierenga. Swierenga has proudly lived in the area for 30 years. Rarely is his community divided like this. "Oh, I like them," Bud Thomason said."I consider them filthy," Veronica Bergeron said. Swierenga and his neighbors aren't talking about people, but instead wild turkeys. Flocks of them roam their yards, pillage bird feeders, and slow traffic every day. "They'll strut across the street," Swierenga said. "They don't care." While the occasional...
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
Popular Colorado Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
As egg prices increase, local breakfast spot feels the financial strain
Empty egg shelves are becoming a common sight at Colorado grocery stores. There are plenty of factors behind the price hike, from the avian flu to inflation and overall demand.
