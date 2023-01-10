ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Study: MLS posts more gains in hiring women for 2022 season

A diversity report examining racial and gender hiring in Major League Soccer reported another boost in scores for the hiring of women, marking a second straight year of significant gains after four years of declines. Thursday's report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central...
CBS Sports

NWSL Draft: What to know about high school phenom Alyssa Thompson, No. 1 overall pick by Angel City

Angel City FC drafted 18-year-old high school senior Alyssa Thompson with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday, making her the first-ever high schooler drafted in league history. Thompson had already made headlines in the days leading up to the draft when her name was in the rumor mill after multiple trades were struck involving Angel City and three other teams in the days leading up to the draft. ACFC first struck a trade with Portland Thorns FC and then with NJ/NY Gotham FC in order to obtain the No. 1 slot. The Orlando Pride then acquired allocation money from Gotham.
Deadspin

Paul Riley done with 'political, woke' NWSL after lifetime ban

Even if the egregious quartet of Paul Riley (pictured), Richie Burke, Christy Holly, and Rory Dames never would’ve coached American professional soccer again after their despicable actions towards individual players and teams became widely known, making the official move to ban the foursome from the National Women’s Soccer League was absolutely the right decision. Its concise finality was needed.

