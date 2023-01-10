Angel City FC drafted 18-year-old high school senior Alyssa Thompson with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday, making her the first-ever high schooler drafted in league history. Thompson had already made headlines in the days leading up to the draft when her name was in the rumor mill after multiple trades were struck involving Angel City and three other teams in the days leading up to the draft. ACFC first struck a trade with Portland Thorns FC and then with NJ/NY Gotham FC in order to obtain the No. 1 slot. The Orlando Pride then acquired allocation money from Gotham.

