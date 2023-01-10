Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
NASDAQ
Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week
Shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were up 19.4% for the week as of 12:45 p.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While many stocks were performing well this week, BigCommerce's outperformance wasn't merely the result of market enthusiasm. Rather, the company scored a big partnership that puts it in a competitive position going forward.
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/31/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 26.6% Upside in Toast (TOST): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of Toast (TOST) have gained 4.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $24.75 indicates a potential upside of 26.6%.
NASDAQ
Why Is Tesla (TSLA) Stock Down 3% Today?
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock are down 3% so far today on news that the company is reducing the prices of its electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the U.S. and Europe. Specifically, the company is lowering these prices by as much as 20%. These price cuts are being undertaken to...
NASDAQ
Should SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/04/1995. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $19.41 billion, making...
NASDAQ
My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Real estate is an investment vehicle that has minted many millionaires and billionaires throughout history. That's especially true for real estate that is leased out to businesses (i.e., commercial real estate). But commercial real estate was largely a playground reserved for the ultra-wealthy. That is, until the law that made...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect...
NASDAQ
Should SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/13/1998. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $30.20 billion,...
NASDAQ
5 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2023
Sometimes, small, under-the-radar stocks are the ones to deliver explosive gains. That's because they often have a very low market value -- and a bit of good news easily sends them soaring. But these days, even some top stocks hold potential to skyrocket. Many well-known companies saw their share prices sink last year as the economy weakened.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10
Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy for less than $10 each. 1. Cresco Labs. Sure,...
NASDAQ
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Jabil Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
NASDAQ
Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK) is a large-cap growth stock in the...
NASDAQ
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? Here's How to Turn That Into a Passive Income Stream in 2023
The old saying it takes money to make money is true for passive income. While there are some ways to make passive income without an upfront investment, these options either require lots of time and effort or that you take on a lot of risks. For those without the time and a high-risk tolerance, the easiest way to start collecting passive income is to invest some of your active earnings into an income-producing investment.
