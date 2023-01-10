Read full article on original website
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
Community corner: Holidays at SCCS
As the holidays wind down at South County Community Services, I am left with an amazing feeling of gratitude — for the volunteers and donors who helped us make Thanksgiving and Christmas special for SCCS families, for the gratitude and grace shown by our clients, and especially this time of year, for the blessing of having my own home and the ability to be with my family. I am also grateful for my job, which allows me to spend the holidays helping people and working together with a lot of amazing community members, without whom we would never be able to do so much.
KPS Superintendent resignation and CFO termination linked
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There may be more to the sudden departure of former Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri than some critical e-mails and a personality conflict. It appears that Raichoudhuri was not only aware of the unapproved expenditures and a number of board policy violations taking place...
Elk Brewing Company Equipment For Sale | Grand Rapids, MI
After 8 years of dedicated service in the community and industry, Elk Brewing of Comstock Park & Grand Rapids, MI elected to close its doors and sell all machinery, equipment, and assets via online auction with Orbitbid.com, Inc. Auction highlights: Complete 2016 Psycho Brew 15-BBL Brewing System, 2016 SPX Flow...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition
New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership. LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.
A senior moment: Time to honor and help caregivers
As we age yet another year, it is always a time of reflection and often a time of grief. Our job is to not just endure the grief, but to use it to grow our capacity to love those who are left. It is also a good time to honor all the caregivers in our lives and to explore the unique ways each of us can become a caregiver when and where needed.
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
Body found in woods near Aquinas College
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12, in woods near Aquinas College, university officials said. The man, who was not identified, was found by a passerby in a wooded area near Wilcox Park. Grand Rapids police are investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
Missing mom of 8 connected to man with ‘murder-for-hire’ history
The mother of eight who disappeared more than a month ago had been dating a man whose criminal record includes a murder-for-hire plot, according to those close to her.
Did You Know These 6 Celebrities Were Born In Battle Creek?
When the topic of famous people who are connected with Battle Creek pops up, W.K. Kellogg is at the top of the list. And although she wasn't born here, Sojourner Truth is one of the most impressive. And you can’t forget Jr. Walker, who moved his band “The All Stars”...
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Undefeated teams stay perfect in Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Three Kalamazoo-area high school basketball teams put their perfect records on the line Tuesday, and all three left unscathed. The Vicksburg and Mendon girls and the Mattawan boys squads each pulled off convincing wins to continue their strong seasons into the new calendar year, and we’re taking a look at how each got the job done.
