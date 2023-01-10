Read full article on original website
Holland gives voters final say on proposed waterfront development
On Wednesday, the Holland City Council took the next step in a potential development project, which would allow for the construction of hotels, mixed-use buildings, and a marina for cruise ships.
Kalamazoo residents criticize school board for superintendent resignation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community members used Thursday’s school board meeting to criticize the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education for administrative upheavals in the past month. In response, board members pleaded for trust from the community, saying there were “good reasons” for the Dec. 12 resignation of superintendent Rita...
Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
What’s Up With The Construction At Kalamazoo’s Verburg Park?
While riding past Verburg Park on Gull Rd, I noticed a MOUNTAIN of dirt piled up against the Gull Rd's side of the park fence. This piqued my interest and as i went west a few more feet, I saw cranes and other construction machinery making me wonder what is going on with the park.
Portage mall wants bus service to pay for share of wear on private road
PORTAGE, MI -- The Crossroads mall, where several Metro buses stop every the day, is asking for the bus service to pay for its use of the roads and other impacts to the mall facility. The mall, which was purchased about a year ago by Kohan Retail Investment Group, started...
Faster internet service coming to thousands in Allegan County
A 70 million dollar project will bring faster broadband internet services to some 12,000 homes in Allegan County. The County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to pay Southfield-based broadband infrasture provider 123.NET, nearly 18 million dollars to complete this project within two years. The money is coming from a variety...
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
Michigan Turkey Producers awarded $1.5M federal grant to bolster processing capacity
GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Turkey Producers Co-Op Inc. has received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bolster its meat processing capacity. The grant will help to expand the company’s Grand Rapids operations and upgrade its 40-year-old hot water system, wastewater treatment facilities and refrigerated trailers to accommodate an expansion.
ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
Grand Rapids firefighters extinguish fire at Heritage Hill historic home
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Firefighters extinguished a fire at a historic Heritage Hill home on Thursday, Jan. 12. The fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. in an upper floor apartment at a home at the corner of Cherry Street SE and Morris Avenue. The address is believed to be that...
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
Police investigate baby death in Kalamazoo
A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.
Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
Saugatuck radar, dating back to Cold War, lands on national historic register
The Saugatuck Gap Filler Annex, a radar station perched on the top of Mt. Baldhead, was built during the Cold War era as a security measure amid fears of air attacks from Soviet planes.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
