Vicksburg, MI

MLive

Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.

BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Faster internet service coming to thousands in Allegan County

A 70 million dollar project will bring faster broadband internet services to some 12,000 homes in Allegan County. The County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to pay Southfield-based broadband infrasture provider 123.NET, nearly 18 million dollars to complete this project within two years. The money is coming from a variety...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
ELKHART, IN
100.5 The River

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

