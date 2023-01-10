ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WHIO Dayton

Man charged in connection to Dayton SWAT standoff

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton this week. Shawn McLean, 31, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

27-year-old sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of Germantown man

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Wednesday that 27-year-old Christopher Edward Debord was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 41 1/2 to 47 years in prison after being convicted on counts related to the robbery and fatal shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Shortt inside his Germantown residence.
GERMANTOWN, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50

The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
hometownstations.com

Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges

Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Grim sentenced for Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019

A Logan County jury Thursday convicted Ethan C. Grim of two counts of complicity to murder, felonies of the first degree, and five additional felony counts of violence. Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig accepted the jury’s verdict and scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 25, 2023.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Logan County Grand Jury indicts 29

The Logan County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments this week. Blaze Kiser – Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Aaron Bensman – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended

SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — A police and SWAT standoff in Dayton has ended with two people in custody Wednesday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m. crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Norman Avenue to reports of shots fired, according to Major Chris Malson with Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, OH

