Man accused in cold case, serial rape investigation facing additional charges
DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to 2013 is now facing nearly 20 counts. Tiandre Turner, 43, was re-indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on new rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction, assault and robbery charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Man charged in connection to Dayton SWAT standoff
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton this week. Shawn McLean, 31, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
dayton247now.com
Elwood Jones allowed out on bail after 27 years on death row for 1994 murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Elwood Jones has been in prison on death row for 27 years, convicted of murder for the 1994 beating death of Rhoda Nathan at a Blue Ash hotel. That changed Friday when Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Wende Cross granted Jones bail, after ruling last month he should get a new trial.
WLWT 5
Suspect accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old girl appears in court
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — New details are emerging about what happened the night a 16-year-old was shot to death in Northern Kentucky. The attorney for the defendant says it was all an accident. Scarlett Tucker was shot in the forehead at close range in the Burlington home of a...
WLWT 5
Police believe group of out-of-state men arrested in NKY may be connected to Felony Lane Gang
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Six men arrested in northern Kentucky may be tied to a nationwide crime group, according to police. The group was arrested Wednesday at WesBanco in Fort Thomas. Fort Thomas police believe the men are tied to the Felony Lane Gang. Police in Greater Cincinnati previously...
dayton247now.com
27-year-old sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of Germantown man
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Wednesday that 27-year-old Christopher Edward Debord was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 41 1/2 to 47 years in prison after being convicted on counts related to the robbery and fatal shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Shortt inside his Germantown residence.
Men, woman accused of connected Springfield shootings indicted on charges
SPRINGFIELD — A grand jury has indicted three people in connection to a murder and a second connected shooting in Springfield. The crimes are part of a string of recent gun violence in the city. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted Tuesday in...
Fox 19
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn’t get a fair trial and is eligible for bond, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder...
eaglecountryonline.com
Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50
The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
Eaton woman accused of killing grandmother found competent to stand trial
EATON — A judge has made a decision on the competency of an Eaton woman that previously admitted to killing her 93-year-old grandmother. .Heidi Matheny, 35, is facing one count of murder for the death of her grandmother, Alice Matheny. She previously pleaded not guilty. In December, Matheny’s competence...
hometownstations.com
Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
peakofohio.com
Grim sentenced for Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019
A Logan County jury Thursday convicted Ethan C. Grim of two counts of complicity to murder, felonies of the first degree, and five additional felony counts of violence. Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig accepted the jury’s verdict and scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 25, 2023.
dayton247now.com
Springboro Police looking for Dorothy Lane Market shoplifting suspect
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro Police are looking for a woman who they say stolen $200 worth of groceries from Dorothy Lane Market. Police say the woman was with a child dressed in Sonic the Hedgehog costume during the incident, on Jan. 3, 2023. If you recognize the woman, or...
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 29
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments this week. Blaze Kiser – Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Aaron Bensman – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended
SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
Body cam footage shows moments deputies rescue 2 women kidnapped, held hostage in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY — Newley released body camera footage shows what two women went through after being locked up in a Clark County basement and left for dead. Investigators say Charles Womack held the women hostage for hours, tying them up in a basement. Body cam footage shows deputies rushing...
2 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
DAYTON — A police and SWAT standoff in Dayton has ended with two people in custody Wednesday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m. crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Norman Avenue to reports of shots fired, according to Major Chris Malson with Dayton Police Department.
