Dayton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dayton247now.com

Clerk of Courts Office donates clothes to Dayton Children’s NICU

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, January 12, Clerk of Courts Mike Foley was at Dayton Children's Hospital with Dayton Children's Hospital President, CEO Deborah Feldman, and representatives from both offices to donate new clothing for infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This is the fourth annual contribution...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Unit NAACP hosts 54th Annual Inauguration Ceremony

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Unit of the NAACP held its 54th Annual Inauguration Ceremony on Thursday night. The Dayton Unit of the NAACP was founded in 1915 and is the city's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members in the Dayton Region and Montgomery County are the leading civil rights advocates in their respective communities.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Young’s Dairy celebrates 154th birthday

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) - Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 154th Birthday with special promotions on the farm!. Hap Young purchased the barn and surrounding farm in 1869 and, along with his three sons Carl, Bob and Bill, built the iconic red barn that has become Young’s Jersey Dairy.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton247now.com

Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Auditor honors local K-9 officers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, January 12, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented police dogs from the Sheriff's Office, as well as the Miamisburg and Dayton police departments, with 2023 dog licenses to recognize the service the K-9 units provide their communities. K-9 units are responsible for tracking...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Richmond Indiana Police Department selects newest K9

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department has selected its newest K9 to join the department's ranks. The department's newest K9 handler, Officer Keifer Uphaus and members of Seara Burton's family met K9 Skee on Wednesday, according to the department. The department said Uphaus and Skee will begin a six-week...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Schoolhouse Park project moves forward with demolition of historic structure

COVINGTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major economic development project in the heart of Covington is underway with the demolition of a building that predates the 20th century. This marks the first of several projects to be completed in first phase of the project. The Schoolhouse Park project originally...
COVINGTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: School safety plans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Our Crisis in the Classroom investigation continues. Every school district in the state has school safety plans. The Tipp City School District is reviewing its plans and making changes after a school shooting threat was mishandled. “I don’t think it’s safe enough,” said Kevin, a...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

Flyers ready for late-night contest with VCU

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - University of Dayton men's basketball is currently on a seven-game win streak, and will look to stay unbeaten in the conference as they host VCU Friday night. The Flyers and Rams have identical 12-5 overall records, but UD is the last remaining team unbeaten in Atlantic...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Springboro Police looking for Dorothy Lane Market shoplifting suspect

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro Police are looking for a woman who they say stolen $200 worth of groceries from Dorothy Lane Market. Police say the woman was with a child dressed in Sonic the Hedgehog costume during the incident, on Jan. 3, 2023. If you recognize the woman, or...
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton247now.com

Cincinnati Zoo's newborn tamandua pup has died

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said its newborn tamandua pup has died. The pup was born to Isla last Thursday. The zoo said Isla did everything she should have been doing and showed great maternal instincts. They said Isla and the pup had "an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming and tiny squeaks from the pup". Keepers also said the pup appeared to be stong, curious and alert.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Commissioners announce Behavioral Health Task Force

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Commissioners are taking action after area emergency departments have seen a 26% increase in behavioral health issues. The County Commissioners and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) are forming a Behavioral Health Task Force, which will be made up of community partners, professionals in the healthcare industry, and hospitals.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

UD women claim Wednesday home win

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - University of Dayton women's basketball returned to .500 in conference play, following a 66-60 home Wednesday night over Davidson. The Flyers started the game on the front foot, not trailing throughout the first half and leading by as many as nine in the first quarter. Davidson would close the gap in the second half - eventually taking the lead in the fourth quarter - but UD would rally for their third win of the season.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

SWAT standoff in Dayton leads to 2 arrests

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A SWAT standoff at 111 West Norman Ave in Dayton led to the arrest of two individuals on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police crews were originally dispatched to 111 W. Norman on a shots fired call. When they arrived, the complainant told them that her car had been shot at while she attempted to drive away during an argument.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Grand Lake Task Force Investigation leads to two arrests

AUGLAIZE, Ohio (WKEF) - The Grand Lake Task Force received information that lead to two arrests. The Task Force learned that Cooper Rademacher, a 19-year-old from Pioneer, Ohio, was wanted by authorities in Williams County for a Failure to Appear warrant. The Task Force also had information that Rademacher may...
PIONEER, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton area manufacturer to expand technology development center in $14M investment

EATON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned manufacturer will expand its Technology Development Center to support critical industry sector growth. The expansion entails a $14 million investment and is supported by JobsOhio as well as the city of Eaton. Eaton-based Bullen Ultrasonics will expand its TDC to support industry...
EATON, OH
dayton247now.com

27-year-old sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of Germantown man

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Wednesday that 27-year-old Christopher Edward Debord was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 41 1/2 to 47 years in prison after being convicted on counts related to the robbery and fatal shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Shortt inside his Germantown residence.
GERMANTOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton man convicted of assaulting police officer sentenced to prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man found guilty of assaulting a police officers has been sentenced to prison. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said today that 27-year-old Deontaye Rashawn Trammell was one of several in a group of ATV riders on North Gettysburg Avenue on Aug. 14 when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the riders. All but Trammell fled when police approached. Officers say Trammell's ATV had stalled.
DAYTON, OH

