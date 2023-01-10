Read full article on original website
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Nothing Bundt Cakes location opens in Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Fort Morgan Times
Four interviews down, four more slated next week: The latest in Broncos’ head coaching search
The Broncos’ first round of head coaching interviews has reached halftime. Denver’s search committee, led by CEO Greg Penner, limited shareholder Condoleezza Rice and general manager George Paton conducted interviews with four candidates this week and has four more slated for next week. At that point, the group...
Fort Morgan Times
Kiszla: A $20 million salary for Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh to coach Broncos? Sorry, but they ain’t worth it.
Are Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh trying to play the Broncos for fools?. They’re both accomplished football coaches. But they ain’t Bill Belichick. Pay a $20 million salary to Payton or Harbaugh to coach the Broncos?. You mean each and every year?. What? Are you nuts?. While the...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado BBQ legend and NFL Hall of Famer’s restaurant legacy comes to an end
When Winston Hill would tend to the smokers overnight at his first restaurant, the Barbecue Pit, his two daughters would claim a booth as a bed. “We grew up in the restaurant business and started working long before it was legal, busing tables, especially serving food on Thanksgiving with Daddy Bruce on the street,” said Hill’s daughter Hovlyn Hill-May. “Our history is barbecue. We grew up going on road trips to pick up wood from East Texas and Arkansas, where we would get cottonwood, Applewood and hickory.”
Fort Morgan Times
Nuggets Journal: As NBA trade deadline approaches, where does Bones Hyland stand?
Bones Hyland has more confidence in his pinkie than most people will ever know. It’s what makes him such a compelling player. Nikola Jokic is the anchor of Denver’s championship dreams, but Hyland infuses energy like a swift gust of wind. His voice is memorable, his nickname endearing, and his personality infectious. His deep 3-pointers might as well be worth four points for the jolt they provide inside Ball Arena.
