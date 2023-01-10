When Winston Hill would tend to the smokers overnight at his first restaurant, the Barbecue Pit, his two daughters would claim a booth as a bed. “We grew up in the restaurant business and started working long before it was legal, busing tables, especially serving food on Thanksgiving with Daddy Bruce on the street,” said Hill’s daughter Hovlyn Hill-May. “Our history is barbecue. We grew up going on road trips to pick up wood from East Texas and Arkansas, where we would get cottonwood, Applewood and hickory.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO