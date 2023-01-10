ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colorado BBQ legend and NFL Hall of Famer’s restaurant legacy comes to an end

When Winston Hill would tend to the smokers overnight at his first restaurant, the Barbecue Pit, his two daughters would claim a booth as a bed. “We grew up in the restaurant business and started working long before it was legal, busing tables, especially serving food on Thanksgiving with Daddy Bruce on the street,” said Hill’s daughter Hovlyn Hill-May. “Our history is barbecue. We grew up going on road trips to pick up wood from East Texas and Arkansas, where we would get cottonwood, Applewood and hickory.”
Nuggets Journal: As NBA trade deadline approaches, where does Bones Hyland stand?

Bones Hyland has more confidence in his pinkie than most people will ever know. It’s what makes him such a compelling player. Nikola Jokic is the anchor of Denver’s championship dreams, but Hyland infuses energy like a swift gust of wind. His voice is memorable, his nickname endearing, and his personality infectious. His deep 3-pointers might as well be worth four points for the jolt they provide inside Ball Arena.
