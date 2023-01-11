ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinta Brunson Reveals Dream 'Abbott Elementary' Guest, And The Answer Is Sweet

By Hilary Hanson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ursl_0kAHCWLI00

Quinta Brunson dropped some tantalizing crumbs on the Golden Globes red carpet about possible “ Abbott Elementary ” cameos.

During Variety’s awards pre-show , host Marc Malkin asked the creator of the hit ABC comedy who her dream guest star on the series would be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0Wcb_0kAHCWLI00
Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

“One of my dream ones is actually going to be with us this season,” replied Brunson. “And I’m not going to say their name, but I’m very, very excited for this person.”

But while her lips were sealed about the surprise guest, she did have another suggestion.

“One of my dream ones besides that, I don’t know, Cookie Monster?”

She added, “They could do a little appearance, I think. The Sesame Street gang.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSPvU_0kAHCWLI00
Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" was nominated for five Golden Globe awards, including one for Brunson as best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy.

The acclaimed mockumentary series is up for five Golden Globes at the scandal-tinged award show, including Brunson’s nomination for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy.

