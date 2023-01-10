Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Brian Burke II Continues Family Tradition By Winning PA Farm Show Bid-Calling Contest
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Brian Burke II was worried it might happen again. The last three times he stood on this stage, hoping to become the champion, he was named runner-up. There was no disappointment this year. When the field of 17 was trimmed to 1, Burke was holding the trophy.
Lancaster Farming
Perry County Century Farm To Be Recognized at PA Farm Show
LOYSVILLE, Pa. — Old Maples farm in Loysville, Pennsylvania, is one of eight farms to be recognized as Century Farms on Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The farm has been in the McMillen family since 1912. When asked about the importance of the Century Farm designation, Eric...
Lancaster Farming
Farm Show Jelly/Jam Bar Contest Winner Offers Chocolate, Pecans and Cherry Jam
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show marked the 10th year that Christina Maser Products of Lancaster has sponsored a baking contest designed to highlight sweet treats which feature jellies and jams. This open baking contest, which gives bakers of all ages an opportunity to show off their creativity and oven skills, attracted 15 entrants on Farm Show’s second day, Jan. 8, in Harrisburg.
Lancaster Farming
Russell Redding Discusses What's Next For Pennsylvania Ag at the 2023 PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In his new term as Pennsylvania ag secretary, Russell Redding plans to bolster the state’s farm economy and finish major projects almost a decade in the making. “I see a lot of continuity, but at the same time, it’s not going to be about the...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
Lancaster Farming
Visitors Can Now Fish at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show staff and Department of Agriculture attempt to bring new agriculture exhibits and experiences to the event every year. This year is no exception. In the East Hall of the Farm Show Complex, a rainbow trout fishing exhibit has been set up to...
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lancaster Farming
Virtual Horse Racing Is Now Available at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — By the time the experience was over, you were a little worn out. Your hands were clenched to the handle or were grasping the reins. It felt like you actually raced. That was the point. It’s why the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association created this trip through...
iheart.com
Egg Prices Continue to Increase
(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
WGAL
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
Meet 'the quads' —Quadruplet sisters compete together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman from Chester County are showing pigs at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week, something they've been doing together since they were 8 years old. But although these girls share a lot of the same DNA, they're very different.
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
Lancaster Farming
Potato Judging at PA Farm Show Sprouts Life Skills
YORK, Pa. — What do the terms “greening,” “growth splits” and “hollow heart” have in common?. While those descriptions might not mean much to the average food buyer and consumer, eight York County 4-H members can immediately identify them as problems. The eight...
Sale of champions, alpacas and more: Scenes from day 4 of the Pa. Farm Show
Pa. Farm Show 2023 Day 4 — The Pennsylvania Farm Show entered the fourth day Jan. 10. The big event today was the Sale of Champions, held in the small arena. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
2023 seedling sales now open for Pennsylvanians
(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for […]
