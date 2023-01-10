ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Lancaster Farming

Perry County Century Farm To Be Recognized at PA Farm Show

LOYSVILLE, Pa. — Old Maples farm in Loysville, Pennsylvania, is one of eight farms to be recognized as Century Farms on Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The farm has been in the McMillen family since 1912. When asked about the importance of the Century Farm designation, Eric...
LOYSVILLE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Farm Show Jelly/Jam Bar Contest Winner Offers Chocolate, Pecans and Cherry Jam

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show marked the 10th year that Christina Maser Products of Lancaster has sponsored a baking contest designed to highlight sweet treats which feature jellies and jams. This open baking contest, which gives bakers of all ages an opportunity to show off their creativity and oven skills, attracted 15 entrants on Farm Show’s second day, Jan. 8, in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Visitors Can Now Fish at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show staff and Department of Agriculture attempt to bring new agriculture exhibits and experiences to the event every year. This year is no exception. In the East Hall of the Farm Show Complex, a rainbow trout fishing exhibit has been set up to...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Virtual Horse Racing Is Now Available at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — By the time the experience was over, you were a little worn out. Your hands were clenched to the handle or were grasping the reins. It felt like you actually raced. That was the point. It’s why the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association created this trip through...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Egg Prices Continue to Increase

(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Potato Judging at PA Farm Show Sprouts Life Skills

YORK, Pa. — What do the terms “greening,” “growth splits” and “hollow heart” have in common?. While those descriptions might not mean much to the average food buyer and consumer, eight York County 4-H members can immediately identify them as problems. The eight...
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

2023 seedling sales now open for Pennsylvanians

(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

