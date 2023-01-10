ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Springs, NC

Mount Olive Tribune

Rebels take 2 of 3 from Bears

BEAR GRASS — North Duplin’s varsity girls and JV boys each remained unbeaten on the road this season after decisive, double-digit triumphs over Bear Grass Charter on Thursday evening. Reece Outlaw returned to the lineup and poured in 25 points to help lead the Rebels past the Bears,...
CALYPSO, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Fike girls stun Southern Wayne

DUDLEY — Ta’Niyah Glaspie covered her face with her jersey and Jamaiya Bass stared the floor. The two seniors, who had fouled out, and their teammates watched from the bench in disbelief. Stunned Saints fans sat in silence. Fike rallied from a 10-point, second-half deficit and claimed a...
WILSON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Minus key starter, Rebel girls triumph

CALYPSO — “We got a win,” said Addy Higginbotham.But she and her North Duplin teammates had to work for it. Playing without their leading scorer and court general, Reece Outlaw, the Rebels overcame a lethargic start and turned back Neuse Charter, 55-33, on Tuesday evening. It was...
CALYPSO, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Southern Wayne grapples at North Lenoir

La GRANGE — Southern Wayne grapplers Omar Soler Sanchez, Antonio Solice and Eli Hulet each filed a 3-0 worksheet during a four-team meet contested at North Lenoir High School on Tuesday evening. Sanchez extended his win streak to seven with pins over North Lenoir’s Corbin Riley, North Johnston’s Seth...
LA GRANGE, NC

