Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Olive Tribune
Rebels take 2 of 3 from Bears
BEAR GRASS — North Duplin’s varsity girls and JV boys each remained unbeaten on the road this season after decisive, double-digit triumphs over Bear Grass Charter on Thursday evening. Reece Outlaw returned to the lineup and poured in 25 points to help lead the Rebels past the Bears,...
Mount Olive Tribune
Fike girls stun Southern Wayne
DUDLEY — Ta’Niyah Glaspie covered her face with her jersey and Jamaiya Bass stared the floor. The two seniors, who had fouled out, and their teammates watched from the bench in disbelief. Stunned Saints fans sat in silence. Fike rallied from a 10-point, second-half deficit and claimed a...
Mount Olive Tribune
Minus key starter, Rebel girls triumph
CALYPSO — “We got a win,” said Addy Higginbotham.But she and her North Duplin teammates had to work for it. Playing without their leading scorer and court general, Reece Outlaw, the Rebels overcame a lethargic start and turned back Neuse Charter, 55-33, on Tuesday evening. It was...
Mount Olive Tribune
Southern Wayne grapples at North Lenoir
La GRANGE — Southern Wayne grapplers Omar Soler Sanchez, Antonio Solice and Eli Hulet each filed a 3-0 worksheet during a four-team meet contested at North Lenoir High School on Tuesday evening. Sanchez extended his win streak to seven with pins over North Lenoir’s Corbin Riley, North Johnston’s Seth...
Comments / 0