Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court
While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
Colorado lawmakers want to make EpiPens cheaper for most residents
A new bill in the Colorado legislature would limit what most residents pay out-of-pocket for EpiPens and similar products that treat severe allergic reactions. House Bill 23-1002 would cap patients’ out-of-pocket cost for epinephrine auto-injectors at $60 for a pack of two, which is how they’re typically sold, starting in January 2024.
Colorado’s COVID-19, flu, RSV hospitalizations are dropping
Colorado’s hospitalizations from COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases continued to decline this week, but it’s too early to say that the winter virus season is ending. Flu activity is still relatively high in the state, although it’s decreasing, and it’s not clear if the latest COVID-19 variant could cause another surge.
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 11, 2023
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan.11, 2023, as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday:. Aztec Ruins Natio, CO — 2 inches at 7 a.m. Canon Plaza, CO — 3 inches at 9:33 a.m. Cedaredge, CO — 3.5 inches at 8:48 a.m....
