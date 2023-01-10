Read full article on original website
District 205 January personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, meeting:. District 205 January 2023 Personnel Agenda by WGIL Radio on Scribd.
courierpapers.com
Harry G. Hodges
Harry Gene Hodges, 81, of Mapleton, IL, passed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Pekin Hospital in Pekin, IL. He was born on September 19, 1941, in Seminole, TX, the son of Hillary and Erma (Cox) Hodges. He married Donna Mae Norton in 1962. He later married Crystal L. Schiefeling on January 24, 1986, in Peoria, IL. She passed away on June 4, 2018. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Hodges and Dutch Hodges, and one infant brother Steven Hodges.
courierpapers.com
The Business of Art conference returns to advance entrepreneurial skills for area artists
ArtsPartners of Central Illinois in partnership with ART, Inc. is pleased to present the Business of Art Conference on Feb. 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Romain Arts and Culture Center in Peoria. This will be the sixth in-person conference presented to the community since the program started in 2016. The conference is designed to equip artists with strategies and tools to help establish arts-based businesses and enhance profitability.
courierpapers.com
Harlan scores for Monmouth during overtime win
The Monmouth College women's basketball team survived a scare on Monday night, January 2, but got some big shots late to knock off Lawrence 75-72 in overtime. The Scots are now 2-2 in Midwest Conference play. Lawrence grabbed the first basket on the opening possession, but the Scots answered through...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
courierpapers.com
Annual Tazewell County Chess Tournament to be held Feb. 18
Georgetowne Middle School and the Greater Peoria Chess Federation will be sponsoring the 43rd Annual Tazewell County Chess Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Marquette Heights. Tazewell County students in grades three through eight will compete at Georgetown Middle School. Tom Brown, Principal, has graciously offered to host the tournament. The school will be providing a concession stand. A menu and price list will be sent later with your confirmation.
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
25newsnow.com
Beardstown mourns loss of superintendant
BEARDSTOWN (25 News Now) - The Beardstown school district is mourning the loss of superintendent Michael Smith. The district says Smith passed away unexpectedly Saturday. School, events and practices are canceled Monday. Classes resume Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 10, 2023
Jack Dust, 22, of Quincy for battery at 3311 Broadway on 12/31/22. Lodged 122. Shiela Fox, 51, Hannibal MO, speeding at 16th and Broadway. PTC 147. Brian Bergman,37, Quincy, expired registration at 18th and Broadway. PTC 147. Zane Willis,18, Quincy, seat belt at 3rd and Elm. PTC 147. Joshua Wortman,...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Sears Hometown Store Closing
A store name that’s been in Jacksonville for years will be closing its doors. The Journal Courier reports that Sears Hometown Store in Jacksonville, located in Lincoln Square, will be going out of business. Often confused with the larger Sears, Roebuck stores; the Hometown stores mainly operated as a hardware-style store that focused on home, lawn, and garden equipment.
wcbu.org
The Edwards power plant is now closed permanently. Here's what happens next
With the end of 2022, the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant in Bartonville is officially closed. That closure came about as the result of a 2019 federal consent decree settling a Clean Air Act lawsuit that environmental groups first filed against the facility in 2013. Plant owner Vistra Energy plans to convert the power plant site for 37 megawatts of battery energy storage. That's enough to power more than 18,000 homes.
kciiradio.com
Mt. Pleasant Nursing Home Facing Federal Sanctions For Resident Death
Arbor Court, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Mt. Pleasant, is facing federal sanctions following the December 12 death of one of its residents. The female resident reportedly bled to death, just two weeks after moving into the facility. An investigation by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals revealed that the resident was receiving a blood-thinning medication and an antibiotic, which, when combined, has the potential to increase the risk of internal bleeding.
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
KBUR
Police still searching for missing Fort Madison man
Fort Madison, IA- Police in Fort Madison, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still searching for a Fort Madison man who went missing in February of 2022. TV Station WGEM reports that 36-year-old Christopher Golliher of Fort Madison was last seen on February 1st, 2022, at his residence in the 2000 block of Avenue E. in Fort Madison. Police say Golliher was reported missing several days later by a family member.
courierpapers.com
Knox students dive deep into the history of Chinese immigration to the United States
Hearing the stories from descendants of Chinese immigrants was both eye-opening and emotional for Knox College students who participated in a four-week summer program that explored early Chinese immigration to the United States through a visit to and study of Angel Island, an immigration station in San Francisco Bay that was in operation from 1910-1940.
tspr.org
Mayor: Tweets ‘disturbing’ amid ongoing EEOC investigation
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman quickly took action after learning of homophobic and transphobic tweets that may have come from a council member while the city is dealing with a federal discrimination complaint. TSPR obtained Schwartzman’s Dec. 21 email to the city council via a Freedom of Information Act request.
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
