Illinois Department of Agriculture shares strides made in 2022
Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) shared accomplishments made in 2022 to support our state’s number one industry. From the opening of the state’s first craft grow facility to the success of the state fairs, great strides were made to further the success of agriculture in Illinois.
Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting applications for 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarships
Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources. Four scholarships of $2,000...
Land Improvement Contractors Association invites public to trade show
The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is inviting the public to attend its trade show for free on Jan. 20-21 in Bettendorf, Iowa. For 65 years, ILICA has hosted a trade show as a regular staple of their Annual Convention & Members’ Meeting, which also boasts numerous education seminars and nationally recognized entertainment. For the second year, Illinois LICA is opening the opportunity to attend the two-day trade show to a broader audience at no cost.
Jesse White announces organ/tissue donor registry hits 7.5 million registrants
“I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program,” said White. “Our mission over the past 24 years has been to strengthen the Organ/Tissue Donor Program through outreach and registration initiatives. We have worked to end the waiting for the approximately 4,000 people statewide. Each year, unfortunately, about 300 people die waiting for a transplant in Illinois.”
