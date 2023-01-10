ArtsPartners of Central Illinois in partnership with ART, Inc. is pleased to present the Business of Art Conference on Feb. 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Romain Arts and Culture Center in Peoria. This will be the sixth in-person conference presented to the community since the program started in 2016. The conference is designed to equip artists with strategies and tools to help establish arts-based businesses and enhance profitability.

