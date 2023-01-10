Read full article on original website
Related
courierpapers.com
DivorceCare group to meet weekly in Morton
DivorceCare recovery and support group welcomes those who are separated or divorced. Meetings are Thursdays from 6:45-8:30 p.m. for 13 weeks starting Jan. 12 through April 6. The group meetings will be in Morton at Grace Church in the Fireside Room, which is located at 1325 E. Jefferson St. Anyone...
courierpapers.com
Harry G. Hodges
Harry Gene Hodges, 81, of Mapleton, IL, passed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Pekin Hospital in Pekin, IL. He was born on September 19, 1941, in Seminole, TX, the son of Hillary and Erma (Cox) Hodges. He married Donna Mae Norton in 1962. He later married Crystal L. Schiefeling on January 24, 1986, in Peoria, IL. She passed away on June 4, 2018. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Hodges and Dutch Hodges, and one infant brother Steven Hodges.
courierpapers.com
HCE to meet on Jan. 12 in Deer Creek
The Deer Creek Unit of Home & Community Extension will meet at 1 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Deer Creek Community Center. Barbara Ricketts will be giving lessons on mindfulness and money. Members are asked to bring a list of their volunteer hours for 2022. All women of the...
courierpapers.com
Eureka Public Library announces upcoming events
Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back at Eureka Public Library, which is located at 202 S. Main St. Pop by during the library’s open hours (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) on Jan. 14 to have a fun morning of building with LEGO bricks! For more information, visit the library’s website at eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
Kewanee pastor says he opposes local Pride festival
A Kewanee pastor expressed his “heartfelt concern” to the City Council Monday about a Pride event planned for June in Kewanee. A subcommittee of the city’s Human Relations Commission has set June 10 as the date of the event, which is intended to promote awareness, raise acceptance and form a strong bond with the community, according to committee member August Wolf.
courierpapers.com
WIU announces fall 2022 Dean’s List
A total of 1,103 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. The total includes 98 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus. To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0,...
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
courierpapers.com
Seitz named to Kirkwood Community College Dean's List
Margaret Seitz of Spring Bay, Illinois, was named to the Kirkwood Community College Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
courierpapers.com
The Business of Art conference returns to advance entrepreneurial skills for area artists
ArtsPartners of Central Illinois in partnership with ART, Inc. is pleased to present the Business of Art Conference on Feb. 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Romain Arts and Culture Center in Peoria. This will be the sixth in-person conference presented to the community since the program started in 2016. The conference is designed to equip artists with strategies and tools to help establish arts-based businesses and enhance profitability.
courierpapers.com
Damery named to Columbia College fall 2022 semester Dean's List
Andrew Damery of Metamora, who attended Day Campus - Columbia, MO, has been named to its dean's list for the Fall 2022 semester (August-December 2022). To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
After 14 years, Zalewski bids farewell as state rep
When Mike Zalewski walked out of the State Capitol on Jan. 10, his 14-year career as a member of the Illinois General Assembly came to end. Last June, Zalewski was defeated in the Democratic primary to represent the 21st District by Abdelnasser Rashid, who went on to win the November general election against Brookfield Republican Matthew Schultz. Rashid will be sworn in as a new member of the Illinois House of Representatives on Jan 11.
25newsnow.com
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
courierpapers.com
Luft named to Rockhurst University fall 2022 Dean's List
Rockhurst University has announced that Abbie Luft of Morton has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
wglt.org
50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022
There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Wednesday morning laundromat fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria laundromat suffered roughly $15,000 in damages after two dryers caught fire Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters arrived to 2101 N. Prospect before 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of smoke inside the commercial building, being used as a laundromat.
25newsnow.com
Juvenile court’s goal is rehabilitation over punishment
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arrest of an 11-year-old boy in a stolen car investigation is the latest in a string of crimes allegedly committed by young suspects across Peoria. Police arrested the 11-year-old Tuesday morning for allegedly stealing a car near Indiana and Nebraska Avenues. It’s a troubling...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
wjbc.com
State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police identified...
Comments / 0