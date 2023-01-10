Read full article on original website
Related
courierpapers.com
Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting applications for 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarships
Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources. Four scholarships of $2,000...
courierpapers.com
Jesse White announces organ/tissue donor registry hits 7.5 million registrants
“I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program,” said White. “Our mission over the past 24 years has been to strengthen the Organ/Tissue Donor Program through outreach and registration initiatives. We have worked to end the waiting for the approximately 4,000 people statewide. Each year, unfortunately, about 300 people die waiting for a transplant in Illinois.”
Several Illinois agency directors to retire later this month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — With the start of Governor Pritzker’s second term, four Illinois agency heads have announced their departure from public service. According to a news release from the Governor’s office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources director Colleen Callahan, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Sylvia Garcia, and Illinois Department of Central […]
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
After 14 years, Zalewski bids farewell as state rep
When Mike Zalewski walked out of the State Capitol on Jan. 10, his 14-year career as a member of the Illinois General Assembly came to end. Last June, Zalewski was defeated in the Democratic primary to represent the 21st District by Abdelnasser Rashid, who went on to win the November general election against Brookfield Republican Matthew Schultz. Rashid will be sworn in as a new member of the Illinois House of Representatives on Jan 11.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
fox32chicago.com
'Get out now': Harmon warns crooked Illinois politicians as indicted colleague attends inauguration ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Sixteen new state senators were sworn in Wednesday, as Illinois's 103rd General Assembly convened for the first time. All 118 members of the Illinois House also took the oath of office Wednesday, but it was a sharply worded warning in the Senate that drew the most attention.
Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network
ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
courierpapers.com
Illinois National Guard to celebrate 300th year
On May 9, 1723, in the small village of Kaskaskia, Diron d’Artaguiette, the Inspector of Troops for the French Commandant, drilled the first militia in the Illinois Country. What is today known as the Illinois National Guard arose from this humble beginning. Then, as now, the Illinois National Guard was part of the community and drew its strength from the community. The National Guard is the oldest component of the U.S. military and the only military component with both state and federal missions.
courierpapers.com
Land Improvement Contractors Association invites public to trade show
The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is inviting the public to attend its trade show for free on Jan. 20-21 in Bettendorf, Iowa. For 65 years, ILICA has hosted a trade show as a regular staple of their Annual Convention & Members’ Meeting, which also boasts numerous education seminars and nationally recognized entertainment. For the second year, Illinois LICA is opening the opportunity to attend the two-day trade show to a broader audience at no cost.
wmay.com
Pritzker Brings In Bruno Mars To Headline Inaugural Ball
Governor JB Pritzker has once again brought in big name talent for his inaugural ball. The headliner for Monday night’s event at the Illinois State Fairgrounds was singer Bruno Mars. Four years ago, Pritzker brought in the band Maroon 5 to entertain at the inaugural ball. The performance was...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois names Outstanding Airmen of the Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Three Airmen from the 126th Air Refueling Wing earned top honors from the Illinois Air National Guard, including one from Peoria, during its Outstanding Airmen of the Year ceremony, on Jan. 7, at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. According to an Illinois National Guard...
One Illinois City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
courierpapers.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture shares strides made in 2022
Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) shared accomplishments made in 2022 to support our state’s number one industry. From the opening of the state’s first craft grow facility to the success of the state fairs, great strides were made to further the success of agriculture in Illinois.
Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons
Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Protect Illinois Communities Act, that bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines, and why he’s disappointed that sheriffs in some counties are refusing to enforce the law. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
Seriously? Governor Pritzker Just Gave Lawmakers A $12K Raise
Regardless of how your own personal finances are faring, you, as a proud Illinois citizen, should be happy and grateful to know that Illinois' governor, JB Pritzker, put pen-to-page a couple of days back, and gave raises to all the state’s top leaders, his department chiefs, and big boost in the base pay for being a state lawmaker.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Experts Brace for Potential Surge of New Variant
Will the new XBB.1.5 variant continue rising in the Chicago area?. Experts weigh in on what the Midwest can expect with the highly-contagious strain already making up a majority of cases in the Northeast. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Will XBB.1.5...
starvedrock.media
Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471
Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
Comments / 0