On May 9, 1723, in the small village of Kaskaskia, Diron d’Artaguiette, the Inspector of Troops for the French Commandant, drilled the first militia in the Illinois Country. What is today known as the Illinois National Guard arose from this humble beginning. Then, as now, the Illinois National Guard was part of the community and drew its strength from the community. The National Guard is the oldest component of the U.S. military and the only military component with both state and federal missions.

