courierpapers.com
Jesse White announces organ/tissue donor registry hits 7.5 million registrants
“I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program,” said White. “Our mission over the past 24 years has been to strengthen the Organ/Tissue Donor Program through outreach and registration initiatives. We have worked to end the waiting for the approximately 4,000 people statewide. Each year, unfortunately, about 300 people die waiting for a transplant in Illinois.”
courierpapers.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture shares strides made in 2022
Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) shared accomplishments made in 2022 to support our state’s number one industry. From the opening of the state’s first craft grow facility to the success of the state fairs, great strides were made to further the success of agriculture in Illinois.
courierpapers.com
Ronald McDonald House Charities® of central Illinois announces Allison Paul will join Board of Directors
Allison Paul, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, has been the Chief Nursing Officer at HSHS St. John’s Hospital since September of 2015. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Illinois Wesleyan, a Master of Science in Nursing from St. Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Rush University College of Nursing. Her previous nursing roles included Executive Director of St. John’s Children’s Hospital, Director of Children’s Care Services, and pediatric staff nurse. She has broad experience related to nursing practice and has served as adjunct faculty member at several highly regarded nursing programs in central Illinois.
courierpapers.com
Illinois National Guard to celebrate 300th year
On May 9, 1723, in the small village of Kaskaskia, Diron d’Artaguiette, the Inspector of Troops for the French Commandant, drilled the first militia in the Illinois Country. What is today known as the Illinois National Guard arose from this humble beginning. Then, as now, the Illinois National Guard was part of the community and drew its strength from the community. The National Guard is the oldest component of the U.S. military and the only military component with both state and federal missions.
