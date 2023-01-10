Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
markerzone.com
RANGERS CLAIM 23-YEAR-OLD FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM VEGAS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Rangers have claimed 23-year-old forward Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights. Leschyshyn, a native of Raleigh (North Carolina), is in his second season in the National Hockey League with Vegas. In 22 games, he's failed to record any points, has eight penalty minutes and is a minus-seven.
markerzone.com
WILD PLACE FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Minnesota Wild have placed forward Joseph Cramarossa on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. Cramarossa, 30, was selected in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. After parts of five seasons in the Ducks organization, he was claimed off waivers by the Vancouver Canucks. He then spent time with Pittsburgh and Chicago's organizations and was in his third year with Minnesota's organization this season before being placed on the waiver wire.
markerzone.com
DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY REACTS TO CLAYTON KELLER'S CROSS-CHECK ON SENATORS' BRANNSTROM
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Friday that Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller has been fined $5,000 - the maximum allowable under the CBA - for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom. Keller was ejected from Thursday night's game, and a response from the Department of Player Safety...
markerzone.com
SUBBAN BELIEVES MONTREAL SHOULD RETIRE THE NUMBER OF HIS FORMER DEFENSIVE PARTNER
The Montreal Canadiens honoured former defenceman P.K. Subban on Thursday night ahead of their game against the Nashville Predators. When speaking with the media, Subban was full of praise for his former defensive partner, Andrei Markov. Subban said that Markov had a massive impact on his career and that his...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES
The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler
The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
markerzone.com
BRENDAN SMITH AND SAM CARRICK EXCHANGE BLOWS IN SOLID FIGHT
Leading 3-0, Devils defenseman Brendan Smith was hesitant to take this fight but ultimately obliged Carrick's challenge. Carrick threw a check on Smith, which initiated the exchange, and the two of them put on a decent performance. Smith took an extra minor penalty for high-sticking, both sat for five minutes....
markerzone.com
CAREY PRICE AND P.K. SUBBAN REUNITE FOR A CELEBRATION ONCE BANNED BY MICHEL THERRIEN (VIDEO)
It was 10 years ago, February 1st of 2013, since the home of the Montreal Canadiens had seen it. Defenceman P.K. Subban and goaltender Carey Price reunited Thursday to show Montreal Canadiens fans a celebration that was banned by a former coach. After announcing his retirement last September, Subban was...
markerzone.com
PANTHERS CLAIM FORMER WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM BUFFALO
Both players that were placed on the waiver wire on Tuesday have found new homes on Wednesday afternoon. First was Jake Leschyshyn, who was claimed by the Rangers from Vegas. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have claimed defenceman Casey Fitzgerald off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres. Fitzgerald,...
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT VINZENZ ROHRER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SCARY INCIDENT IN OHL GAME
Montreal Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer was taken to hospital on Wednesday night after a hit went wrong during a game between the Ottawa 67's and Kingston Frontenacs. Rohrer was hit during the first period, went up in the air and landed on his head/neck, laying motionless on the ice before being stretchered off and taken to a local hospital.
markerzone.com
MORGAN REILLY CALLS REF A 'F---ING IDIOT' AFTER MISSED HIGH STICK
Being a referee in any sport is a thankless job most of the time. It's unfortunate, but it's part of the gig. Although referees do their best, they are far from perfect and make many mistakes. Officials rarely hear positive feedback for their great calls, but - man, oh man - do they get an earful when they screw up.
chatsports.com
New York Rangers projected lines, defense pairs, and starting goalie
Here are the latest New York Rangers forward line combinations, defense pairings, and projected starting goalie for their next game. We will update this page regularly throughout the season. Bookmark or add us to your favorites!. New York Rangers Next Game:. Latest Injury News:. None. Last updated: January 12, 2023...
FOX Sports
Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators
Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
FOX Sports
Canadiens beat Predators 4-3 after honoring Subban
MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored two power-play goals and the Montreal Canadiens held off the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night after honoring former defenseman P.K. Subban in a pregame ceremony. Kirby Dach added a goal and an assist for Montreal, Jake Evans also scored and Jonathan Drouin...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER LEO KOMAROV IN HOT WATER FOR PUSHING OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Leo Komarov, who played almost 500 games in the NHL before moving on, is facing possible disciplinary action after pushing an official in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Near the end of a game that took place Thursday, Komarov, who now plays for Lulea, was having a discussion with one of the linesman, when he appeared to poke him in the chest.
markerzone.com
FORMER WILD FORWARD SIGNING IN GERMANY AFTER CLEARING UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
After being placed on unconditional waivers on Thursday by the Minnesota Wild, Joseph Cramarossa has now had his contract terminated and is a free agent in North America, but he's expected to sign in Germany. Once Cramarossa was placed on unconditional waivers, it was reported by Michael Russo of The...
