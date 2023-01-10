Wyoming has managed to buck a national trend which has seen female students opting out of college at more than twice the rate of males since 2020. Ben Moritz, deputy director of the Wyoming Community College Commission, said the percentage of women attending community college has been consistently on the rise, even during the pandemic. He believes one reason more women were able to continue their education is because the state took swift action to provide child care grants to student parents.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO