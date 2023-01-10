ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

MBB Game Day: Central Arkansas

LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty ranks No. 2 in the nation in three-pointers per contest (11.8). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in effective field goal percentage (58.2), No. 5 in assist/turnover ratio (1.64), No. 9 in assists per game (18.2) and No. 11 in three-point percentage (39.7).
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Ode Mitre Delivers in Last Match, Lady Flames Down Blue Raiders 4-3

Liberty’s Micaela Ode Mitre delivered a three-set victory in the final match on court, lifting the Lady Flames to a 4-3 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Friday evening at the FGCU Tennis Complex. Ode Mitre and her counterpart, Rutuja Chaphalkar, split sets before the MTSU freshman...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 3 Flames fired up for spring semester-opening series at No. 7 Ohio

As it prepares to take on a brutal spring schedule with five of its six series being against opponents ranked in the top seven, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team remained at No. 3 in this week’s ACHA DI national rankings going into Friday night’s 2023 opener at Ohio University.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

WBB Game Day: Jacksonville

• Liberty (8-7, 2-2 ASUN) will wrap off its visit to the River City Saturday afternoon with its second matchup against Jacksonville (8-6, 2-2 ASUN) in seven days. • The Lady Flames led from wire-to-wire during an 81-66 triumph over Jacksonville, Sunday at Liberty Arena. It marked Liberty’s ninth consecutive win in the head-to-head series with the Dolphins.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

North Florida’s 3-Point Shooting Sinks Liberty, 68-58

A short-handed North Florida team utilized hot three-point shooting to top Liberty, Thursday afternoon at UNF Arena. The Ospreys’ 13 triples led to a 68-58 decision as the home team has now won nine of 10 meetings in the Liberty-North Florida head-to-head series. Liberty drops to 8-7 on the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
Liberty News

Liberty remembers former journalism professor, yearbook advisor

Liberty University joins the Bohrer family in mourning the death of former faculty member Richard “Dick” William Bohrer, 96, of West Linn, Ore., who passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. Bohrer served the university as a journalism professor from the program’s first year as a major, in 1983,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Annexation at Clift Farm in Madison

MADISON, Alabama — Annexation is underway at Clift Farm in Madison and leaders say the change will help connect the community. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the change is essential for the surrounding areas. "It affects the community positively, because it helps us finish that interchange which is critical...
MADISON, AL

