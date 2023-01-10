Read full article on original website
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Central Arkansas
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty ranks No. 2 in the nation in three-pointers per contest (11.8). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in effective field goal percentage (58.2), No. 5 in assist/turnover ratio (1.64), No. 9 in assists per game (18.2) and No. 11 in three-point percentage (39.7).
Liberty News
Ode Mitre Delivers in Last Match, Lady Flames Down Blue Raiders 4-3
Liberty’s Micaela Ode Mitre delivered a three-set victory in the final match on court, lifting the Lady Flames to a 4-3 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Friday evening at the FGCU Tennis Complex. Ode Mitre and her counterpart, Rutuja Chaphalkar, split sets before the MTSU freshman...
Liberty News
No. 3 Flames fired up for spring semester-opening series at No. 7 Ohio
As it prepares to take on a brutal spring schedule with five of its six series being against opponents ranked in the top seven, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team remained at No. 3 in this week’s ACHA DI national rankings going into Friday night’s 2023 opener at Ohio University.
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Jacksonville
• Liberty (8-7, 2-2 ASUN) will wrap off its visit to the River City Saturday afternoon with its second matchup against Jacksonville (8-6, 2-2 ASUN) in seven days. • The Lady Flames led from wire-to-wire during an 81-66 triumph over Jacksonville, Sunday at Liberty Arena. It marked Liberty’s ninth consecutive win in the head-to-head series with the Dolphins.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Set to Meet Middle Tennessee, Florida International to Start 2023 Season
The Liberty Lady Flames tennis team is set to face Middle Tennessee and Florida International to start its spring 2023 campaign. Both matches will take place at the FGCU Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Fla. Liberty will square off with Middle Tennessee in the season opener, Friday afternoon at 12:30...
Liberty News
North Florida’s 3-Point Shooting Sinks Liberty, 68-58
A short-handed North Florida team utilized hot three-point shooting to top Liberty, Thursday afternoon at UNF Arena. The Ospreys’ 13 triples led to a 68-58 decision as the home team has now won nine of 10 meetings in the Liberty-North Florida head-to-head series. Liberty drops to 8-7 on the...
Liberty News
New Flames Football Coach Jamey Chadwell to kick off Spring 2023 Convocation schedule
Liberty University’s Office of Spiritual Development has released its Spring 2023 Convocation schedule, beginning with new Flames Football Head Coach Jamey Chadwell on Jan. 18. The special guests this spring are part of a diverse lineup of speakers that includes Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in the popular crowd-funded...
WAAY-TV
Severe weather at Southard Farms in Madison, Alabama
It was part of a tornado-warned storm. Video courtesy of Southard Farms.
Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Liberty News
Liberty remembers former journalism professor, yearbook advisor
Liberty University joins the Bohrer family in mourning the death of former faculty member Richard “Dick” William Bohrer, 96, of West Linn, Ore., who passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. Bohrer served the university as a journalism professor from the program’s first year as a major, in 1983,...
Shoals residents start petition to rebuild Florence Skate Park
As skate parks become more popular in Alabama's biggest cities, Florence residents say their park is no longer available.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Muscle Shoals Police investigating ‘terrorist threat’ at Covenant Christian School
The Muscle Shoals Police Department is investigating a threat made against students at Covenant Christian School.
WHNT-TV
Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur
The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
Annexation at Clift Farm in Madison
MADISON, Alabama — Annexation is underway at Clift Farm in Madison and leaders say the change will help connect the community. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the change is essential for the surrounding areas. "It affects the community positively, because it helps us finish that interchange which is critical...
Retiring Lauderdale County Sheriff looks back on half-century career
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton will officially retire next week after more than 50 years in law enforcement.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 62 more stores, including 1 in Alabama
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closures, including one Alabama location. The list includes 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond stores slated for closure. Those stores are in addition to the 56 closing stores announced in September. Among the new batch slated for closure is the...
Radioactive ‘mystery’ box returned to owner
A bright yellow box labeled as "radioactive" has created quite a stir in North Alabama.
