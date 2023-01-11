ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast Reunites at the Golden Globes: Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and More

By Sarah Hearon
 3 days ago
Calling all aviators! The cast of Top Gun: Maverick has hit the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes .

Glen Powell and Jay Ellis were first to arrive at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, for the 80th annual awards show, gushing about Tom Cruise in an interview with E! News.

“It was everything you would imagine,” Ellis, 41, said of working with a 60-year-old actor. “He’s a mentor, he’s a friend, he’s got an amazing sense of humor.”

Powell, 34, cosigned his costar’s comments and had girlfriend Gigi Paris by his side.

The sequel to the 1986 movie made history in 2022, marking a holiday record on Memorial Day with its $160.5 million debut and making over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office before the end of the year. On Tuesday, the film is up for Best Motion Picture — Drama. Lady Gaga ’s “Hold My Hand” is also nominated for Best Original Motion Picture Song.

The success of the second installment in Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s story has prompted talk about a third movie.

"I've been having some conversations with him [Tom] about it," Teller told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. "We'll see. That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom."

More recently, director Joseph Kosinski told Deadline that the idea isn’t off the table.

“Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back to?” he asked. “It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He’s not settling down.”

Cruise has previously won three Globes, taking home two Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama trophies — in 1990 for Born on the Fourth of July and in 1997 for Jerry Maguire — and a best supporting actor award in 2000 for Magnolia . The actor made headlines in May 2021 when he gave back the awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association amid controversy about the lack of diversity. As a result of the scandal, the Golden Globes didn’t air on TV and awards were given out in private.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," NBC said in a statement at the time. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

The HFPA subsequently pledged to increase membership “with a specific focus on recruiting Black members” and to create a committee of “racially and ethnically diverse members who will advise the Board and oversee critical organizational reform.”

Scroll through to see pics of the cast at the Golden Globes on Tuesday:

