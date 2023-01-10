Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet with local amounts up to 5 feet. Snow accumulations of 18 inches to 3 feet will occur on Saturday into Saturday night. A brief period with lighter amounts is likely during the day on Sunday, with around one to three inches expected. From Sunday night until Monday night, an additional one to two feet of snow is expected. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada at elevations mainly above 5,000 feet from Yosemite to Tulare County. Snow levels will begin above 6,000 feet on Saturday and lower to around 5,000 feet Saturday night. Snow levels will then further lower on Monday night, or to around 4,000 feet. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Tuesday, although a lull period between systems, including during the day on Sunday when lighter snow accumulations expected. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

