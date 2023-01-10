Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Frazier Mountain Communities; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Coalinga -Avenal, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grapevine, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore, Kern River Valley, Los Banos -Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa- Madera Lower Sierra, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia -Porterville -Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, and Yosemite Valley. * From Saturday morning through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
Flood Watch issued for Grapevine, Kern River Valley, San Joaquin River Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grapevine; Kern River Valley; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; Tehachapi; Yosemite Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Coalinga -Avenal, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grapevine, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore, Kern River Valley, Los Banos -Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa- Madera Lower Sierra, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia -Porterville -Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, and Yosemite Valley. * From Saturday morning through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
Flood Watch issued for West Side Mountains north of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: West Side Mountains north of 198 FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Coalinga -Avenal, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grapevine, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore, Kern River Valley, Los Banos -Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa- Madera Lower Sierra, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia -Porterville -Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, and Yosemite Valley. * From Saturday morning through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Coalinga - Avenal, Frazier Mountain Communities by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Coalinga - Avenal; Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga -Avenal, West Side Mountains South of 198, Buena Vista, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet with local amounts up to 5 feet. Snow accumulations of 18 inches to 3 feet will occur on Saturday into Saturday night. A brief period with lighter amounts is likely during the day on Sunday, with around one to three inches expected. From Sunday night until Monday night, an additional one to two feet of snow is expected. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada at elevations mainly above 5,000 feet from Yosemite to Tulare County. Snow levels will begin above 6,000 feet on Saturday and lower to around 5,000 feet Saturday night. Snow levels will then further lower on Monday night, or to around 4,000 feet. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Tuesday, although a lull period between systems, including during the day on Sunday when lighter snow accumulations expected. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
