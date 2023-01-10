ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why equipment manufacturers are buying big

Eager to benefit from a post-pandemic economic boom, construction equipment manufacturers have been engaged in an arms race to buy up technology firms to make their machines more efficient, more environmentally sustainable and safer. Lucy Barnard reports. Ola Kinnander, media relations manager at mining equipment giant Epiroc, reels off a...
Fluor welcomes new approach to Dutch road project

US-based contractor Fluor and its Dutch joint venture (JV) partner Ballast Nedam have been awarded a contract to design, build and maintain a major section of the A27 motorway in the Netherlands. Fluor’s share of the contract will total €414 million. The JV team will widen approximately 40km...

