constructiontechnology.media
Why equipment manufacturers are buying big
Eager to benefit from a post-pandemic economic boom, construction equipment manufacturers have been engaged in an arms race to buy up technology firms to make their machines more efficient, more environmentally sustainable and safer. Lucy Barnard reports. Ola Kinnander, media relations manager at mining equipment giant Epiroc, reels off a...
constructiontechnology.media
Fluor welcomes new approach to Dutch road project
US-based contractor Fluor and its Dutch joint venture (JV) partner Ballast Nedam have been awarded a contract to design, build and maintain a major section of the A27 motorway in the Netherlands. Fluor’s share of the contract will total €414 million. The JV team will widen approximately 40km...
