KTRE

Jasper County Missing Mom

“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. ‘Additional items’ located...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

2 Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - To make the Texas All-State band, students have to go through a gauntlet of auditions. There are 100 chairs for 18 ensembles, and over 70,000 students are aiming for those spots this year. “Super difficult to do,” Jacob Weems, Director of Bands for Nacogdoches ISD said....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety

They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Cervical cancer prevention comes into focus for awareness

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - What once was the leading cause of cancer death in women is now listed at the third most common gynecological cancer in the U.S. according to oncology medical director at Nacogdoches Medical Center, Dr. Mary Herbert. “If you’ll get the vaccine, you have a markedly reduced...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters responded to a home heavily involved in flames Saturday morning. The family was able to escape unharmed, but the house is likely to be a total loss. At about 8:50 a.m., dispatch received a call of a garage on fire on Baltrusol Court in the...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX

