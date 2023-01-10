ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry Transforms From Chic To Casual In A Funny, Relatable Reel

By Samjah Iman
 3 days ago

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Tia Mowry transforms from chic to casual in her latest reel, and we can totally relate to both the reel and her look!
Leave it to our girl Tia Mowry to mix fierce fashion with a funny reel. The veteran actress hopped on her Instagram to serve and entertain in her latest post. While doing the popular TikTok dance to Dear Silas’ I Ain’t Stressin’ Today song, Mowry showed off the cutest pink sweater set that featured a short sleeve top, mini skirt, and detailed embroidery. She paired the look with a short, hot pink coat and hot pink ankle strap sandals. Her reel displayed her on her way out of the house until she received a text that her plans got canceled. So, she happily switched to a green jogger set while dancing her way to a chill night of wine and popcorn.

Mowry captioned the post with, “ Big Cancer energy If you were looking for a sign to stay in tonight…this is it.” Her amusing reel got a plethora of engagement as a lot of Mowry’s followers seemed to relate with the joy of staying home. “A canceled moment at the right time definitely feels like self-care ,” wrote one follower. While another follower commented with, “An introverts DREAM! .”

We are always here for a good Tia Mowry reel because they are usually right up our alley!

Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Entering Her New Season

6 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Life Via Instagram Reels

Tia Mowry Shares How She Stays Positive On Instagram

