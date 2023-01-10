Read full article on original website
Tioga County business expansion aided by Restore NY Grant
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A business in Tioga County will benefit from a Restore New York Grant. With the help of TEAM Tioga, Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery in Owego was awarded a $1.8 million grant from the state towards a $3.5 million project. The owners, Stephen and Kimberly Cruty, recently purchased two historic vacant buildings in the Village with plans to expand the business, as well as provide office space and a loft apartment suite. TEAM Tioga consists of the county’s Economic Development and Planning Department, the Industrial Development Agency, and the Local Development Corporation.
Preble hopes to improve bridges with state funding
PREBLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is seeking grants to improve bridges. Preble is applying for about $1.5 million in state funding. Highway Superintendent Jeff Griswold says there’s a lot of applicants, but he feels “pretty good” about the town’s chances. Officials hope...
Morale, staffing top concerns in Ithaca City School District
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — School districts are still scrambling to fill jobs, even nearly halfway into the school year. In Ithaca, Superintendent Luvelle Brown says staffing shortages are affecting morale. Salaries are also an issue. Brown adds burnout is another concern among district staff in Ithaca. FULL INTERVIEW: Superintendent...
Cortland project aims to curb opioid overdoses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A local campaign aims to help prevent overdoses. The project is called Healing Cortland. Officials plan to distribute 3,000 naloxone units in Cortland County by the end of this year. Another goal is to collect over 3,000 pounds of opioids for safe disposal. The number...
Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge
FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
Ithaca driver hits Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol car, flees on foot
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Ithaca. Ithaca Police responded to a reported crash at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West State Street at 10:54 a.m. Thursday. A marked Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on its way to an emergency call was struck by another vehicle. The driver who struck the Deputy’s car abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. He was found minutes later a few blocks away and taken into custody by Ithaca Police Officers. He was issued citations for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation. Neither driver’s identities are being released. The Sheriff’s Deputy was medically evaluated and released with no injury. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.
O’Mara pushes for the passing of illegal stick store legislation
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Senator Tom O’Mara wants Governor Hochul to crackdown on illegal sticker stores. He’s concerned about the distribution of illegal marijuana in the Southern Tier. O’Mara was joined Thursday by Assemblymen Chris Friend and Phil Palmesano in Watkins Glen to ask the...
Indiana man sentenced for role in Cortland drug trafficking conspiracy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Indiana man with ties to a Cortland drug trafficking conspiracy is sentenced in United States District Court. 57-year-old John Rice was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison Friday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to supplying over 50 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun to Cortland based drug dealer Kyle Leeper. Leeper was sentenced to 40 years in November for the murder of a California man during a drug deal in 2019 as part of the conspiracy.
Big Red sprint football coach retires
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime coach at Cornell is retiring. Terry Cullen has led the sprint football team for 45 seasons. He’s the second-longest tenured coach in the Big Red’s history. Cullen announced his retirement on Thursday. Cornell Athletics Hall of Famer Jay Carter will serve as interim coach until the job is filled.
