ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Ithaca. Ithaca Police responded to a reported crash at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West State Street at 10:54 a.m. Thursday. A marked Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on its way to an emergency call was struck by another vehicle. The driver who struck the Deputy’s car abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. He was found minutes later a few blocks away and taken into custody by Ithaca Police Officers. He was issued citations for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation. Neither driver’s identities are being released. The Sheriff’s Deputy was medically evaluated and released with no injury. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO