Hotel Interactive Network
Crystal Investment Property Facilitates the Sale of Eagle’s View Inn & Suites
Crystal Investment Property, LLC (“CIP”), a member of Hotel Brokers International, has announced the highly-anticipated sale of the Eagle’s View Inn & Suites in Enterprise, Oregon. As a licensed Oregon brokerage, CIP represented the seller in the transaction, working closely with the buyer and other professionals to successfully negotiate and close the deal. The final sale price, which remains confidential, reflects the strong demand for high-quality hotel properties in the region. CIP President Joseph P. Kennedy and the CIP team are thrilled to have played a key role in this important transaction.
China braces for Covid surge as lunar new year travel rush begins
Luggage-laden passengers flocked to railway stations and airports in China’s megacities on Monday, heading home for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a Covid-19 outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives. After three years of strict and suffocating anti-virus controls, China in early December abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid...
