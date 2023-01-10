Crystal Investment Property, LLC (“CIP”), a member of Hotel Brokers International, has announced the highly-anticipated sale of the Eagle’s View Inn & Suites in Enterprise, Oregon. As a licensed Oregon brokerage, CIP represented the seller in the transaction, working closely with the buyer and other professionals to successfully negotiate and close the deal. The final sale price, which remains confidential, reflects the strong demand for high-quality hotel properties in the region. CIP President Joseph P. Kennedy and the CIP team are thrilled to have played a key role in this important transaction.

ENTERPRISE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO