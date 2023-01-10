Read full article on original website
Related
Hotel Interactive Network
Hilton Unveils New Brand, Spark by Hilton
Hilton today announced the launch of Spark by Hilton, the newest addition to its portfolio of world-class brands. Following extensive research, the introduction of Spark by Hilton fills an open space in the industry by creating a new premium economy lodging option to meet the needs of even more guests and owners seeking value, quality and consistency.
Hotel Interactive Network
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Appoints New Sales And Marketing Director
NORTH MALÉ ATOLL, Maldives – The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Mark Aldridge as Sales and Marketing Director of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, the brand’s debut property in the Maldives, operating since June 2021. With over 20 years of international hotel experience, Mark brings both proven excellence in hospitality market-share growth and a global perspective to his new position, commencing January 2023.
Hotel Interactive Network
The Mark Hotel Appoints New General Manager
The Mark Hotel is pleased to announce that Etienne Haro has been appointed as the hotel’s new General Manager as of January 1. With over 20 years of international experience in luxury hospitality, Haro has held leadership positions at some of the most prestigious hotels around the world. He began his award-winning career in Food & Beverage and Finance at The Caledonian in Edinburgh, Scotland, later moving to the Middle East and Asia, directing the operations of market-leading luxury hotels. His extensive experience includes roles as Executive Assistant Manager of the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and most recently, as the Director of La Mamounia, the legendary palace of Marrakech, awarded Best Hotel in the World by Condé Nast in 2021. Haro is joining The Mark Hotel at an especially exciting moment, as the property was the only New York hotel recently selected for Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List 2023. The Annual Gold List highlights global editors’ all-time favorite hotels around the world that exemplify the gold standard of service and hospitality.
Hotel Interactive Network
Actabl Awarded Eight HotelTechAwards
ATLANTA – Actabl, the hospitality industry’s first and only integrated hotel operations, business intelligence, and labor management solution, announced today that it has been recognized across seven categories in HotelTechReport’s annual HotelTechAwards. Launched in 2022, Actabl brings together four powerful tech solutions to maximize profits for hotel operators including ProfitSword’s AI-powered business intelligence technology, Hotel Effectiveness’ complete labor optimization system, ALICE’s hotel operations management platform, and Transcendent’s advanced asset management and CapEx solutions, all enterprise-ready and designed for hotels and hotel management companies.
Hotel Interactive Network
Hilton Motif Seattle Debuts in the Heart of the Emerald City
SEATTLE – Hilton today announced the opening of the 319-room Hilton Motif Seattle. The hotel, formerly Motif Seattle, is located in a prime downtown area, offering a rooftop restaurant and bar and more than 36,000 square feet of meeting and event space. “We are delighted to welcome Hilton Motif...
Hotel Interactive Network
Award-Winning Mauna Kea Resort Appoints Diana Su as Director of Marketing and Public Relations
Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Top Hawai’i destination Mauna Kea Resort—comprised of the historic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, the contemporary The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, and the luxury vacation rentals and residences at Mauna Kea Residences—is excited to announce the appointment of Diana Su as Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the entire Mauna Kea Resort portfolio.
Hotel Interactive Network
Soon-to-Open AC Hotel St. Petersburg Introduces Executive Leadership Team
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina — The soon-to-open AC Hotel by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown has recruited an executive leadership team that brings broad experience and bright energy to the heart of Florida’s Sunshine City. Ben Walters is general manager of AC Hotel St. Petersburg Downtown and Christine Moore is...
