Land O' Lakes, FL

Pasco Sheriff: 70-Year-Old Marta Lora Was Found And Is Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Marta Lora has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Marta Lora, a missing-endangered 70-year-old.

Lora is 5’2″ and around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Lora was last seen on Jan. 10, around 2:30 p.m., in the Ballastone Dr. area of Land O’ Lakes.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a dark short sleeve shirt and black pants. Lora may be driving a white 2013 Lexus ES350 with FL license plate EXRY48.

In the news: Police Release Photo Of Suspect Who Carjacked Someone At Orlando Airport At Gunpoint

