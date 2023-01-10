Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Connecting veterans with business
Sidney -- Local veterans interested in business were encouraged to meet with business and employment representatives at the Sidney Elks Lodge Wednesday. "One thing I learned in 20 years of service is, surround yourself with smart people, then cut them loose," Veteran Service Officer Fred Wiedeburg said in his introduction Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
City Council Approves Water Project
SIDNEY -- The Sidney City Council approved a water line project for North Sidney. Water/Sewer Superintendent Joe Talich asked the city council to continue using MC Shaff & Associates to move forward with the bidding and inspecting portion of the Sky Road Water Line Project. In the 2022 budget process,...
News Channel Nebraska
Bayard native to lead new Kimball radio station
KIMBALL - A radio veteran from Nebraska will lead operations at the new KIMB radio station in Kimball, Flood Communications announced Monday. Jay Allen, who joins Flood Communications after 10 years at iHeartMedia stations across the southeastern part of the United States, was named Operations Manager and Morning Show Host for 104.3 FM KIMB in December. His first day was Dec. 1.
News Channel Nebraska
City Council approves fire department purchases
SIDNEY -- The Sidney City Council Tuesday approved purchase of new breathing apparatus. Sidney Fire Chief Matthew Butts met with city council in the January 10 meeting to request the purchase of 10 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA). "The current ones we're using are 25 years old. We're kind of at...
News Channel Nebraska
City Council approves mini-excavator purchase
SIDNEY -- The Sidney City Council Tuesday approved the purchase of a mini-excavator for the electric department. The bids came in at $30,251.32 plus tax for a Bobcat E20 with a July delivery date. The City also received a bid for a Cat 301.7 at a price of $40,185 with a March delivery. Mike Palmer, Electricity superintendent, said the mini-excavator is not an equipment replacement. The machine will be used with horizontal directional drills with the ongoing underground conversion project. The small size of the mini-excavator will allow crews to maneuver in tight areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Elks' Casino Night deemed a success
SIDNEY -- The dice rolled and support for the Elks renovation project drew interest. The Sidney Elks Lodge offered a way to celebrate the new year with a "Casino Night December 31. Proceeds from the night went to the building renovation project. Elks member Rob Kuhns said the New Year's...
News Channel Nebraska
Argument involving hammer threats leads to an arrest in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a call on 55-year-old Steve Hernandez at the Sportsman Inn. A woman there told police that Hernandez was threatening to hit and kill her with a hammer. Court documents stated that she also advised that she was kicked...
kunc.org
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
If you’re traveling west from Nebraska on I76, the first opportunity to stop for a fill up in Colorado will be Julesburg, a small town in rural northeastern corner of the state. The Wagon Wheel Conoco is on the south side of the highway and serves as a place...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scotts Bluff Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam/fraudulent phone calls happening recently. We have had multiple reports on Tuesday. In some instances, the caller ID shows the phone number of our office. This is known as “spoofing,” and it’s very common. Crooks use various tools to decide what number shows up in your caller ID.
